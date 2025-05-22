Stay cool with the help of these iconic anime characters.

With the weather beginning to heat up, people in Japan are reaching for their fans, and if you’re a fan of Studio Ghibli, you’ll want a fan from the studio’s specialty retail chain Donguri Kyowakoku.

Called Koban-shaped Bamboo Uchiwa, with “koban” being an oval-shaped gold coin from old Japan and “uchiwa” being a traditional flat-style fan, there are two new designs in the lineup.

The first design is “Riding on Haku“, featuring characters from Spirited Away. On the front is protagonist Chihiro riding on Haku, while the back features baby Boh, in mouse form, and Yubaba’s bird, in fly form, soaring through the skies in a cooling night scene.

The second new design, simply titled “Catbus, Satsuki and Mei“, features characters from My Neighbour Totoro. The huge eyes and wide grin of the Catbus stand out as it perches in a tree beside Mei and Satsuki on the front of the fan, while the back depicts an adorable scene showing the many paw prints of the Catbus as it bounds off into the distance.

While the two designs above are new for this summer, Donguri Kyowakoku has restocked two previously released designs, just in time for warmer days.

▼ “Sea Railway at Dusk” features two cooling scenes from Spirited Away.

On the front, No Face and Chihiro ride inside the train that glides through water, while a cool wave splashes against No Face on the back, recalling a memorable moment from the film when the character walks towards the train.

The second design is “Moonlit Night Stroll“, which shows Totoro flying through the sky on a spinning top with Mei and Satsuki along for the ride.

On the back is a sweet image of Mei and Satsuki running towards the comfort of their idyllic country home.

All these designs conjure up beautiful moments from two of the studio’s most popular films, in cooling hues to keep us comfortable in the heat of summer. It’ll be hard to choose just one to go home with, but as they’re priced at 770 yen (US$5.31) each, we could buy all four and still have money left over to buy a Totoro rush cushion for the season. Whichever one you choose, they can all be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4)

