

No Face pulls at the heartstrings in this sad-but-sweet product.

Studio Ghibli’s 2001 movie Spirited Away is one of the world’s most lauded anime films of all time, and a big part of its success lies in the characters at the centre of the story. One fan favourite is No Face, the dark, shadowy figure who experiences just as much growth and character development as central protagonist Chihiro, only with less dialogue to heighten its sense of mystery and fully draw us in.

With a mask concealing its expressions throughout much of the movie, it’s hard to know what No Face is thinking or feeling at any given moment, but one thing we learn about the character is its ability to make gold, as it showers nuggets of it throughout the bathhouse during its rampage around the building.

▼ The one person who refuses No Face’s gold is Chihiro.

Image: Studio Ghibli

No Face’s connection to gold makes it the perfect fit for a special Studio Ghibli product: the Spirited Away Paper Music Box.

This beautiful product showcases a number of characters from the movie, including No Face and Haku as the white dragon on the lid…

Boh, in mouse form, and Yu-Bird, in fly form, grace the back of the box, with a trio of Soot Sprites joining them.

▼ And on the side we have Yubaba with Yu-Bird.

The metal fittings give the music box a rustic, antique look, while the pattern is reminiscent of the wallpaper in Yubaba’s office.

Opening the lid reveals the true star of the show, as No Face pops up, looking over your jewellery collection.

The character details are faithfully replicated, bringing No Face’s aura of mystery and intrigue to the scene.

No Face seems both proud and awe-inspired by the jewels beneath, as if he’d fashioned them from his very own magical gold-making palms.

There’s a touch of melancholy here, too, as the character appears to be in self-repose, reflecting upon the deeper significance of jewels and riches and their power over the human spirit.

Adding to the magic is the fact that when the dial on the back of the box is fully turned, No Face spins around as the ending theme song for the movie, “Itsumo Nandomo“, which goes by the English title “Always With Me“, plays its soulful melody.

Though it’s designed to store jewellery, this box can be used for other small items such as accessories and hanko stamps. Priced at 7,150 yen (US$47.21), the box is sure to bring a touch of magic to whatever you choose to store in it, and it can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

