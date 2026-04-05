This Whisper of the Heart couple can finally have the happy ending they never got in the anime.

With a main character who’s an aspiring novelist, it’s fitting that Whisper of the Heart is a Ghibli anime film that has stories within its stories. One of those involves the Baron, a cat figurine in an antique shop that sparks the imagination of protagonist Shizuku, and which serves as a symbol of how young love comes with no guarantees, as the Baron has become separated from its companion piece, Louise.

Within the anime, the Baron and Louise are never reunited, but there’s still a way for fans to bring the star-crossed feline figurines together again.

Donguri Closet, the feminine fashion and accessory sub-brand of Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku, has crafted a set of Whisper of the Heart earrings. Made of glass, pewter, and surgical stainless steel, the Baron-themed pair shown above features dangling diamond-shaped rhinestones with the dazzling emerald-green color of the Baron’s eyes.

Ah, but this is supposed to be a reunion, right? So there’s also a second set, inspired by Louise, with fittings and rhinestones reflecting the colors of her fur and eyes.

While either set looks lovely as a fashionably asymmetrical feline/floral motif, mixing and matching them means that you can bring the Baron and Louise together again by wearing both at the same time. They’re even oriented to be worn this way, with the Baron facing forward when worn on your right ear, and Louise looking in the same direction when worn on your left.

Not that the flower designs are any slouches in the looks department either, though.

The Whisper of the Heart Reunion Baron and Louise Earrings, to use their official names, are priced at 8,800 yen (US$57) per set and are available through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here.

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Studio Ghibli, PR Times

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