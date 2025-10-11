Maintain street cred with design details that true anime fans will appreciate.

Studio Ghibli movies have wide-ranging appeal that covers pretty much all demographics in Japan, even hipster types who are more interested in cool streetwear than cutesy anime characters.

This particular corner of the market is one the studio has been catering to with a special brand called “GBL“, which sells everything from cool skateboard clocks to L.L. Bean totes. Now, the focus on cool streetwear continues with a new release of long-sleeve T-shirts that display cool and subtle nods to two famous films.

The first shirt pays homage to My Neighbour Totoro — specifically the opening sequence, where the following characters are seen.

A bat, frog and lizard join the Catbus for this monochrome adventure, which runs along the right-hand sleeve.

Near the neckline on the back is a sweet reference to the Japanese name of the film,”となりのトトロ” (“Tonari no Totoro”), with a green caterpillar adding extra whimsy and colour to the scene.

The subtle details continue with an embroidered Small Totoro on the chest.

The detail is so small it can be overlooked from a distance, giving the appearance that you’re simply wearing a plain white shirt.

Up close, though, you’ll be able to admire the sweet details as you wear the white Totoro close to your heart.

Inside the shirt you’ll find one more detail — a special tab with the name of the movie and an image of the young star of the film, Mei, striding out on a “sanpo” (“stroll”), just as she does in the opening credits, which are played alongside the opening theme song “Sanpo”.

▼ The second new T-shirt is for lovers of Spirited Away.

On the right arm of this shirt, you’ll find the three green “Kashira” heads bounding about, recalling their movements from the film.

▼ On the back is giant baby Boh, crawling along the hemline.

In a clever design choice, baby Boh is pictured next to his transformed state as a chubby little purple mouse, with Yubaba’s tiny transformed bird beside it.

Having Baby Boh and transformed Boh side-by-side recalls the moment in the narrative where Zeniba creates a decoy by casting a spell on the three green Kashira to have them collectively transform into Boh.

▼ This combination of characters is like an insider code that true fans will be able to decipher.

▼ It’s almost as if the Kashira, in Baby Boh form, are swatting at Boh, in transformed mouse form.

Just as there are many facets to the characters, there are many facets to the design, which is complete with an embroidered patch on the left chest that reads “坊” (“Boh”)…

▼ …and a tag inside that has an image of Yubaba, with the Japanese film title “千と千尋の神隠し” (”Sen to Chihiro no Kamikakushi”, which translates as “The Spiriting Away of Sen and Chihiro“).

With details this clever and thought-out, it’ll be hard to choose a favourite between the two shirts, but this is a duo we’re tempted to splurge on. Priced at 9,900 yen (US$64.77) each, the shirts are available in Small, Medium, Large and Extra Large sizes, and can be purchased at the Donguri Kyowakoku specialty chain store and online while stocks last.

