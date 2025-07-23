First-ever permanent Pokémon amusement park attractions look like they’re going to be international traveler-friendly too.

With each new generation the Pokémon franchise moves to a new region, but as fans fondly remember, the adventures all started in the Kanto region, so it’s only fitting that the first-ever permanent Pokémon theme park area is going to be in Kanto too.

And no, you won’t need to find a way to isekai yourself into the Pokémon anime or video games in order to visit. That’s because Pokémon’s Kanto region shares its name with the real-world Kanto region of Japan, which makes up the eastern part of the country. Poképark Kanto will be located in Tama Hills, which straddles the border of Tokyo and its neighbor to the south, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The park, with an area of around 2.6 hectares (nearly 280,000 square feet), will have more than 600 Pokémon, the designers say, split between two habitats: the Pokémon Forest and Sedge Town.

In the Pokémon Forest area, fans can amble along a nature trail surrounded by Pokémon great and small. Some will be out in the open, but others will require a keener eye to spot.

Meanwhile, Sedge Town promises to be like stepping into a settlement from the games/anime that Pokémon Trainers pass through on their journeys to become full-fledged Pokémon Masters, with amenities such as a Pokémon Center, Poké Mart, and Pokémon Gym. This is also the part of Poképark Kanto Pokémon where Pokémon parades and meet-and-greet events will be held, and the designers say that the Primarina Fountain in the town square will be a place where you can “connect with Pokémon Trainers and Pokémon alike” for an “unforgettable experience,” suggesting that there could be some sort of interactive element to what goes on there.

▼ Oh, and apparently there’s also going to be an adorable Pikachu flying merry-go-round too, according to this preview illustration.

▼ Poképark Kanto preview video

Poképark Kanto will be situated at the edge of the Yomiuri Land amusement park, which previously hosted the limited-time Pokémon Wonder event. Poképark Kanto, though, looks to be a project on a much larger scale, and also it’s going to be a permanent facility that’s open year-round. The fact that the park’s official website also has an English version indicates that the designers are planning to make its activities and events accessible for foreign travelers to Japan as well.

It’s not currently clear whether admission to Poképark Kanto will be entirely separate from Yomiurui Land or if some sort of combination pass will be offered. Ticket prices/purchase procedures will be revealed this fall, with Poképark Kanto’s grand opening currently slated for spring of 2026.

