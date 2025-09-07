Fukushima looks to a brighter future with the help of its Lucky Support Pokémon.

Back in 2021, government officials in Fukushima Prefecture announced that four towns would be receiving a Chansey Park. This special collaboration with Pokémon was designed to help re-energise the disaster-struck region while also drawing upon a commonality in name, with Chansey’s Japanese name, “Lucky” tying in perfectly with “fuku“, the first Japanese character of Fukushima, which means “luck“. And so, four Lucky parks were born in Japan, all in Fukushima Prefecture.

A pilgrimage to any of these parks would delight any Chansey fan, but for young ones, who actually get to use the pink play equipment, a visit is especially enchanting. That’s what our reporter Natsuno Futon discovered when she recently took her children along to the park in Koriyama City, as her eldest daughter immediately starting running towards Chansey as soon as it started appearing from behind the trees.

This Lucky Park is conveniently located inside Kaiseizan Park, which has two hours free parking for visitors. The grounds of the wider park are spacious, with a large pond and red bridge making it a pleasant spot for families to gather and relax, especially on weekends and public holidays.

The true highlight, though, is the gigantic Chansey that lifts your spirits from the moment you see it. Surrounded by pink play equipment that includes a Lickitung slide, a Cherrim and Chansey swing, and a Happiny sandbox, Chansey looks down benevolently on everyone who approaches.

▼ “ラッキー公園 in こおりやまし(“Lucky Park in Koriyama City”)

With Igglybuff and Cleffa also in the mix, it was like a pink-themed Pokémon festival, and the sight of it all touched Natsuno’s nostalgic heart so much that she couldn’t resist running over to give Chansey a big ‘ol hug.

She soon found herself wishing she’d had somewhere like this to excite her imagination when she was younger, but when she saw the joy it was bringing to her children, she felt that same joy wash over her as well.

Suppressing a deep urge to slide down Lickitung, Natsuno stood back to let her children have fun as she walked around to greet all the other Pokémon.

▼ Happiny waved hello from the sandpit…

▼ … Cleffa and Igglybuff peered out from either side of a Poké Ball…

▼ …and Cherrim and Chansey sat atop the swings, with sakura tree adornments adding to the pink cuteness.

There was also a smaller Chansey, who could be entered from the back and gently ridden as it swayed from side to side.



Natsuno’s daughters spent time with every single Pokémon in the park, intuitively knowing how to use each of them according to the clever designs.

▼ One of their favourites was Lickitung, who had a set of hidden stairs inside…

▼ … leading to its giant tongue.

The other highlight, of course, was the giant Chansey, who had a wonderfully pink maze-like rear that led to the slides on either side.

▼ Peering inside, Natsuno discovered that Chansey’s egg was also a play area.

As her children played, Natsuno found one piece of equipment well suited to older folks like herself.

▼ A Pikachu bench.

Complete with Poké Ball feet, this was a gorgeous place for parents to sit and watch their children play.

When it was finally time to leave, Natsuno and her children waved to all the Pokémon in the park as they vowed to visit again.

Not wanting the day to end, Natsuno decided to extend the Pokémon fun by feasting on some Chansey Curry for dinner.

Exclusive to stores in Fukushima, which is home to a number of Chansey products, given that it’s the prefecture’s official “support Pokémon”, this retort pack is called “Fukushima Fruity Curry” (594 yen [US$4.01]).

▼ The curry is made with Fukushima-grown peaches, apples, and tomatoes.

While the ingredients and the Pokémon affiliation make this curry unique, what makes it even more special is its “lucky” feature: if you find five eggs inside the curry, you win!

The prize for winning is the eggs themselves, and when Natsuno searched her curry, she found one, and then two, but alas, no more appeared.

She may not have had a lucky Lucky curry, but she certainly had a Lucky one, and it tasted incredibly delicious.

Mellow enough for both adults and children to eat, the fruity sweetness and the aroma of spices spread gently through the palate, conveying the deliciousness of Fukushima’s fruits…and its Lucky Pokémon.

▼ Yes, Chansey — your curry is delicious!

With three other Chansey Parks in Fukushima, located in Namie Town, Yanetsu Town, and Showa Village, Natsuno and her children are now keen to visit ’em all. And next time, they hope that Chansey might shower them with a bit of luck…so they can find five eggs in their lucky curry afterwards.

Photos©SoraNews24

