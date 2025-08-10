Hinata and Kageyama become super-deformed, super-cute sweets at Family Mart.

Nit that we ever need all that much convincing to make a convenience store snack run, but Family Mart is nonetheless offering some extra incentive to make themselves the destination of choice this month. The Japanese convenience store chain is currently running a collaboration promotion with hit sports anime/manga Haikyu, and if you buy two or more specially marked items within the store, while supplies last you’ll receive one of four clear files featuring the sporty young men of Karasuno, Aoba Johsai, and Shiratorizawa high schools.

However, if you’re looking for a way to more directly combine your loves for Haikyu and snacks, Family Mart has that too. Manju, also called omanju, are Japanese sweet dumplings. Usually, they’re basic buns with a dome shape, but right now Family Mart’s shelves are also stocked with Hinata and Kageyama Omanju combo packs, named after Haikyu leads Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama.

Rather than trying to match the characters’ normal anime models, Hinata and Kageyama are rendered in a super-deformed style, which turns out to be a great fit for the more-or-less round shape of manju. With quite a bit of contouring, though, the facial features and hairstyling still leave no doubt for fans over who inspired these sweets.

Flipping the package over to the back, we were happy to see Yamazaki Baking (山崎製パン) listed as the maker of these manju. Yamazaki has been one of Japan’s favorite confectioners for generations, having earned a reputation for quality and satisfying deliciousness even when they’re not getting an assist from anime stars.

The super-deformed aesthetics also helped to dispel some of the guilt one often feels before biting into an edible rendition of a beloved character, since they don’t look exactly like the “real” Hinata and Kageyama. Slicing them in half with a knife, though, still had us feeling a little like monsters.

▼ Nooooooo!

Still, this was the only way to get a nice, clean cut for our cross-section photos, and to show that there’s a generous ratio of smooth anko (sweet red bean paste) to cake here.

Flavor-wise, they’re everything you could hope for in manju. Sweet and flavorful without battering your taste buds with sugariness, and an invitingly soft texture that imparts a sense of comfort and relaxation. Our only regret was not having a cup of coffee or green tea ready to sip between bites.

The Hinata and Kageyama Omanju are priced at 185 yen (US$1.25) per pack of two, and will be on sale for a limited time while supplies last.

Photos ©SoraNews24

Clear file image: PR Times

