The end bits of the “American Dog” are now the main dish…but should they be?

In June, a new Don Quijote store opened at the Southeast Exit of Tokyo’s Shinjuku Station. Like many other branches of the hugely popular retail chain, this location sells just about everything under the sun and caters to the needs of international tourists with tax-free registers, multilingual signs, and staff who can speak multiple languages.

While short-term visitors to the country see the store as a one-stop shop for Japanese souvenirs, locals stop by for other kinds of bargain finds, with the “Do” own-brand of bentos being a particularly good deal. You never know what you might find when browsing the bento aisles, and one discovery that’s been making news in the local community is a bento called the Corn Dog Batter Bento.

While the English name is a little elusive, the Japanese name is far more descriptive — “Only This Part of the American Dog Bento” (“アメリカンドッグのココだけ弁当”), with an arrow pointing to the base of the dog.

Priced at 430 yen (US$2.92), this unusual meal was first released in December 2024, and when our reporter Masanuki Sunakoma stopped by to try it recently there was only one left in stock, proving its popularity is still running high. Anyone who’s ever eaten a corn dog will know how satisfyingly crunchy the end bit is, but this bento takes that good thing and dials it up to eleven by serving up a whole mound of it with ketchup-infused rice on the side.

The end bit of the corn dog is no longer a supporting character — in this bento it finally reaches its full potential as the star dish.

▼ There’s even a sachet of mustard and ketchup included so you can really bring out those corn dog flavours.

Following the instructions to heat the bento in a 500-watt microwave for 60 seconds, Masanuki could smell the tantalising fried aroma of the corn dog bits, and when he took a bite…

▼ … he left this world and ascended to corn dog heaven.

The batter bits were delicious, and amazingly, they made Masanuki feel like he’d just eaten a whole corn dog without having eaten one. The taste was so spot-on that he couldn’t quite believe it, and as he gobbled them all up, he began to appreciate the wabi sabi aspect of the corn dog ends.

With most people attributing the deliciousness of a corn dog to the main body, the simple end bits are often overlooked and sometimes discarded without a second thought. Wabi sabi teaches us to appreciate the inherent beauty in simple, seemingly imperfect things, and these ends of the corn dog perfectly hold the silence left behind after the American dog is gone.

We can’t imagine anyone but Don Quijote coming up with the idea to give these overlooked, discarded batter bits their time in the spotlight. You may never find a more wabi sabi-esque bento in Japan, and Masanuki is thankful that it was all made possible by the humble American corn dog.

Photos ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!