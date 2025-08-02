Donki is a must-visit for tourists buying souvenirs, but locals have a different eye for what to find in store.

If you’ve ever been to Japan, chances are you’ve stopped by a branch of Don Quijote. This retail chain is so massive that its operators, Pan Pacific International Holdings (PPIH), exceeded two trillion yen (US$13.26 billion) in sales for 2025, making it the third largest Japanese retailer, behind AEON Group at number two and Seven & i Holdings at number one.

▼ Don Quijote (“ドン・キホーテ”)

As the largest operating brand within PPIH, Don Quijote is a big money-maker, and it owes a lot of its success to inbound tourists, who use the store as a one-stop shop to purchase everything from viral beauty products to sake and sweets and even edible 10-yen coins. However, with so many varied products spread out throughout the store, trying to find what you want can be an overwhelming experience, so our team of local reporters have come together today to share their top recommendations for what to buy at the chain with just 1,000 yen ($6.75).

These recommendations reveal another side to Don Quijote that a lot of tourists don’t see, as locals have a different eye for goods, so let’s take a look at what they found for us, starting with…

▼ Yoshio’s “Cheap Groceries Using App Coupons Set”

Peyang sauce yakisoba: 99 yen

Mount Rainier café latte: 99 yen

Maruchan yakisoba for 3 servings: 138 yen

Farm Morning Yogurt Fresh Milk: 88 yen

Barley tea: 59 yen

Chocoball Caramel: 69 yen

Chocoball Strawberry: 69 yen

Monster Energy Ultra Violet: 128 yen

CalorieMate chocolate flavour: 129 yen

Plastic bag: 3 yen

Total: 951 yen

“Don Quijote has the ‘Majica app’, and by registering for free you can use coupons that are generally valid for one purchase per coupon and per store. These coupons give you fantastic discounts so they’re worth getting, especially if you’re looking to buy food and drink as they can make your shop cheaper than a supermarket run.”

Yoshio was the only one of our reporters who thought to use the Majica app, and everyone was surprised by the cheap prices and number of items he was able to buy as a result.

▼ Takashi Harada’s “Resist the Heat Set”

Gatsby Ice Deodorant Spray Cold Ocean: 603 yen

Donki limited EX strongest cool Gatsby facial cleanser sheets: 383 yen

Total: 986 yen

“This summer, a nationwide heatwave is predicted, so I want to be prepared for the heat. I bought deodorant spray and facial cleansing sheets, the latter of which are a special Don Quijote exclusive with an intense cooling effect. Please try them out if you’re curious!”

Harada revealed two top finds from Don Quijote’s drugstore section, showing his seasonal sensibilities and fondness for practicality.

▼ Takamichi Furusawa’s “Don Quijote Snacks 5-Item Set”

Dodonto Pudding: 298 yen

Canister Potato Chips (sour cream): 159 yen

Strong Carbonated Water 500 (lime): 89 yen

Fruit Juice Konjac Jelly (apple): 118 yen

Puni Character Gummies (Donpen): 259 yen

Total: 996 yen

“I put together a snack set using Don Quijote’s ‘Jonetsu Kaku’ (‘Passion Price’) own-brand. I chose gummies and jelly drinks for a quick sugar boost during work and also picked up carbonated water and potato chips for a light snack. Getting a hefty 5-item snack package for 996 yen is a pretty good deal in my book so I highly recommend trying it if you can!”

Furusawa was one of the few team members to bet big on snacks, and by opting for the ‘Jonetsu Kaku’ line he was able to get a lot for his money’s worth.

▼ Yuichiro Wasai’s “The Ultimate 2-Top Rice Companions”

Jonetsu Kaku Garlic Sesame: 431 yen

Jonetsu Kaku Korean seasoned seaweed 12 packs: 474 yen

Total: 905 yen

“Have you heard of Don Quijote’s ‘Garlic Sesame’? It became so popular it was sold out for a while, and many people got hooked on it. I’m no exception; in my house, it’s a mainstay among my furikake (rice toppings) collection. Additionally, this Korean seasoned seaweed is particularly sought after as it’s made in Japan and contains 12 packs making it super cost-effective.”

Yuichiro’s picks are great for daily use, and you’ll find these items in many kitchens around Japan.

▼ Masanuki Sunakoma’s “Extra Thick MAX Set!”

Japan-made fireworks – Extra Thick MAX: 769 yen

Long-lasting lighter: 219 yen

Total: 988 yen

“I was surprised that my 1,000 yen budget could get me both fireworks and a lighter at Don Quijote! The Extra Thick MAX is a Niagara-style extra thick spark firework, burning for about 30 seconds for maximum satisfaction. What more would you need for some summertime fun?”

Masanuki surprised everyone with his find as a 30-second burn time for commercial fireworks is impressively long. Nobody, however, was surprised that he opted to play with fireworks, because that’s how he likes to roll.

▼ Go Hatori’s “The Ultimate Nine Litres of Carbonated Water!”

Jonetsu Kaku Don Quijote’s Strongest Carbonated Water 1,000 millilitres (99 yen each) × 9 bottles

Total: 962 yen

“Recently, I’ve been hooked on carbonated water. It’s refreshing and tasty with zero calories and no fat, so you can drink as much as you want while dieting or trying to lose weight! Normally, I buy it at a local supermarket for about 68 yen per 500 millilitres, but at Don Quijote, a litre costs 99 yen, which is a great deal. On top of that, it’s labeled as the ‘strongest carbonation’ so I decided to go all-in on it — I probably won’t need to buy carbonated water for a while…”

Go Hatori’s purchase is a great reminder to go all in when you have a love for something, even if it’s carbonated water.

▼ Mr Sato’s “Unbelievable Price! Jonetsu Kaku Pasta Set”

Jonetsu Kaku just-mix pasta sauce (Peperoncino): 194 yen

Jonetsu Kaku just-mix pasta sauce (Tomato and basil): 194 yen

Jonetsu Kaku quick boil bundled spaghetti: 323 yen

Jonetsu Kaku oil sardines (×2): 128 yen × 2

Total: 967 yen

“Don Quijote is famous for the so-called ‘unbelievable prices’ of its own-brand, Jonetsu Kaku. Recently, they’ve been focusing on food with many creative gems like this quick-boil spaghetti that cooks in just three minutes. While the taste is so-so, it’s good enough for a quick lunch, and when you add the pasta sauce and sardines, you have a proper meal. Please try it out!”

Mr Sato bought everything necessary to whip up a big and tasty pasta dish, and he says he’ll be able to get four servings out of it, making it a great-value purchase.

▼ Ahiruneko’s “Passionate Cost-Cut Senbero Set”

Jonetsu Kaku authentic lager beer: 164 yen (×6)

Total: 957 yen (including the discount for the 6-item bulk purchase)

“When it come to the Jonetsu Kaku range, I’m a big fan of the Korean seaweed, but I decided to try something different this time, as these monochrome cans caught my eye. I decided to forego the snacks I’d usually buy for a night of drinking, which allowed me to splurge on six cans of beer to quench my summertime thirst.”

Ahiruneko, or “Mr Alcohol” as he’s known around the office, showed his love for a tipple is as strong as ever.

▼ Mariko Ohanabatake’s “Housewives Can’t Resist Mitz Toc’s Magic Set”

Jonetsu Kaku daily clean kitchen sponges

Floor wet sheets

Floor dry sheets

Disposable nonwoven fabric cleaner to remove water stains and soap scum

Aluminum foil for frying pans

Total: 990 yen

“I looked all over Don Quijote and my housewife instincts kicked in immediately when I spied the ‘mitz toc!’ corner, where three items usually costing 220 yen each can be bought for a bargain price of 550 yen. Mitz toc covers consumables like sponges, garbage bags, wipers, zip-lock bags, hooks, and clothespins, but this time, I focused on large quantities of cleaning goods so I can give my place a good summer clean!” ▼ ‘Mitz toc!’

Donki’s ‘mitz toc!’ is a little-known corner area that people tend to bypass, but now that we know about it, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye out for it in future.

▼ Seiji Nakazawa’s “Shibuya Cleaning Set”

Jonetsu Kaku Pipe Cleaner 1,000 millilitres (two-pack, 278 yen) × 4

Kinoko no Yama (chocolate-covered cookies): 218 yen

Total: 825 yen

“Don Quijote’s Jonetsu Kaku brand is super popular, and I regularly buy the Pipe Cleaner at Don Quijote in Shibuya as it’s super cheap. The famous ‘Pipe Unish’ brand usually costs around 317 yen per litre, but Jonetsu Kaku’s is only 219 yen per litre. Plus, if you buy a set of two it’s even cheaper, at 278, so you can save 160 yen, which is a fantastic deal.”

As a man who believes you can never have too many Pipe Cleaners, Seiji was very pleased with his Don Quijote haul and was able to reward himself for his efforts with a box of chocolate to boot.

▼ P.K. Sanjun’s “Honestly What I Usually Buy Set”

Jonetsu Kaku dental floss picks (white): 219 yen

Jonetsu Kaku dental floss picks (black) × 2: 219 yen each

Jonetsu Kaku canned sardines in water: 323 yen

Total: 978 yen

“This time, I put together a set of things I usually buy at Don Quijote. Though unintentional, it all turned out to be Jonetsu Kaku products, which gives you an idea of just how reliable the brand is. Incidentally, Don Quijote’s floss has the most fantastic flexibility so it’s a must-buy, even for those visiting from overseas.”

An interesting point to note here is the white floss actually contains 20 more pieces than the black, but the black seems to remove gunk more efficiently.

So there you have it — 11 bundles of items that you can purchase at Don Quijote for less than 1,000 yen. Locals really know how to make a little go a long way, so if you’re on a tight budget, Donki is a great place to stretch your yen. It really does stock just about everything under the sun, so you never know what you might find next time you’re browsing the aisles!

