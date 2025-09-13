A retired Thunderbird gets a pink facelift and futuristic interiors that’ll whisk you away to another world.

On 20 September, a new experiential restaurant called Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe will open its doors to the public in Umekoji, Kyoto. What makes this restaurant unique is the fact that it’s located on an abandoned elevated railway line and, what’s more, it’s inside a retired Thunderbird Express train that once connected Kyoto and the Hokuriku region.

The journey starts as soon as you pass through the ticket gate at the entrance to the restaurant, where you’ll find yourself on a mysterious platform that invites you to board a train bound for “The Future“.

The retired Thunderbird has been repainted in a bright shade of plum pink, with each of its three carriages decked out in futuristic interiors. The first car, dubbed “Future Bird“, has been transformed into a space that utilises art, visuals, light, and sound to create an immersive experience area that allows you to see the driver’s seat and instruments in a new light.

The second and third carriages are the dining cars, with car three having a fun, casual setup that includes bar, booth and table seating.

The casual booths at the other end of the carriage have views of Kyoto Tower and the five-story pagoda, and there are even “platform seats” on the platform outside where you can enjoy views of the train’s exterior.

Car two is designed to evoke the elegant luxury of a dining car, with retro-futuristic fittings giving it a unique anbience.

Both carriages are open for lunch and dinner, and the menu covers a variety of options, ranging from luxurious to cheap and colourful.

▼ The most expensive meal is the “Gorgeous Burger – Ume Mirai – with fries” (3,000 yen [US$20.36])

This sukiyaki-style burger has a plum blossom-shaped bun (“Ume mirai” means “Plum Future”) and is served with a stylish touch of smoke.

▼ The Future Ekiben Box with Soup and Tea (2,800 yen)

Inspired by ekiben (train station bento), this three-tiered wooden box contains nine small dishes, including a tiny sandwich, mini rice bowls, meat and fish dishes, and a little pancake for dessert. Tea and soup are served on the side in vessels that are both futuristic and traditional.

▼ The desserts will definitely impress, and the most stunning of them all is the Kawaii Five-Storey Pagoda Parfait (2,600 yen)

Standing at over 30 centimetres (11.8 inches) in height, this parfait pays homage to Kyoto’s famous landmark with a generous amount of sweet cream, layered with cake pieces, Japanese sweets, and ice cream.

▼ Other items on the menu include the “Birdy Buddy Pancakes” (2,200 yen), featuring “Birdy Buddy”, the conductor of the Future Train…

▼ …three colourful shakes filled with Japanese flavours…

▼ …and non-alcoholic and alcoholic cocktails, including a signature cocktail that expresses the worldview of the Future Train.

Hearty diner-style meals like hamburgers, omurice (omelet rice), grilled dishes, and one-pound steaks will also be on the menu, and in addition to the à la carte options, there’ll be a reservation-only menu called The Future Imagination Course. This course includes an immersive ride experience in Car 1, as well as an aperitif and a seven-course meal at the restaurant. Other plans to suit different occasions, such as a Future Dinner Course, a Future Party Course, and a terrace plan, will be available from April to October next year.

The new train is the brainchild of spatial production team Imagica Eex Corp and art director Sebastian Masuda, a leading figure in Japanese Kawaii culture who’s best known for creating the interiors at the Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku. If you liked the look and feel of the Monster Cafe, then this new train will be right up your alley, so be sure to make a reservation on the Future Train here and mark your calendars for the 20 September opening day.

Restaurant information

Future Train Kyoto Diner & Cafe / フューチャートレイン・キョウト・ダイナー・アンド・カフェ

Address: Kyoto-fu, Kyoto-shi, Shimogyo-ku, Kankijicho 3-7

京都府京都市下京区観喜寺町３－７

Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 5 p.m.-11 p.m. (weekdays), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (weekends, holidays)

Website

Source, images: Press release

