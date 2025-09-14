The Power of Beef.

It’s hard to believe the original Back to the Future film is celebrating its 40th anniversary. This means that we would have to travel back in time even further than Marty had, just to get to the year the movie started in. If that makes you feel old, then I have just the thing: big hamburgers!

In honor of the sci-fi classic’s anniversary, American-style burger chain J.S. Burgers Cafe will be selling special items based on Back to the Future. I admit I was skeptical at first, but they really did a good job of capturing the movie’s essence in burger form.

First up is the Heavy Chicken Cheeseburger “Marty Ver.” for 2,035 yen (US$14). The name both harkens back to Marty’s signature exclamation, “That’s heavy!” and is an accurate description of the fully loaded burger. In addition to a beef patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and pickles, there’s a pile of fried chicken on top, referencing Marty’s weakness to being called a chicken.

Serving as the antagonist for the Marty burger, there’s also the Crush Beef Burger “Biff Ver.” for 2,530 yen ($17). This burger’s beef patty is topped with corned beef, perhaps as an allusion to how the name “Biff” sounds even closer to “beef” in Japanese, or maybe because the character is a big guy who probably eats a lot.

There are also heaps of fried onion to crush as you eat, though I suspect this could also be a reference to how Biff and his family frequently crash cars, since “crash” and “crush” sound exactly the same in Japanese.

Also, for an additional 1,100 yen ($7.50), you can have your plate changed with a souvenir frisbee in one of three randomly selected colors and designs. I’m not sure what that has to do with the movie, but it’s always nice to have a frisbee.

▼ Yellow with Biff Tannen

▼ Green with DeLorean

▼ Magenta with the 40th anniversary logo

You can wash those down with a creamy 1.21 Jigawatt Mint Vanilla Shake “Doc Ver.” for 990 yen ($6.70). This sweet drink is given an electric zing with popping candy, sweet and sour berries, and a minty flavor.

This can also be upgraded to a souvenir stadium cup for an additional 880 yen ($6). These are randomly served in either a red or blue color with different designs.

▼ Red with the 40th anniversary logo

▼ Blue with the DeLorean

Also, from 23 October, more souvenir items will be made available in the form of handkerchiefs. For an additional 880 yen ($6), customers can get one of three randomly selected designs based on Back to the Future.

▼ 88 miles per hour pattern

▼ Collage pattern

▼ Time machine pattern

This collaboration is set to run from 23 September to 24 November at all J.S. Burgers Cafe locations in Japan. However, with only eight locations across the country, they can be a little hard to seek out, so we’ll show you a list right after this, and you can hoverboard yourself to the nearest one.

Restaurant information

J.S. Burgers Cafe Shinjuku

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Shinjuku 4-1-7 3F

東京都新宿区新宿4-1-7 3Ｆ

J.S. Burgers Cafe Lumine Ikebukuro

Address: Tokyo-to, Toshima-ku, Nishiikebukuro 1-11-1, Lumine Ikebukuro 8F

東京都豊島区西池袋1-11-1 ルミネ池袋 8Ｆ

J.S. Burgers Cafe LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi

Address: Tokyo-to, Tachikawa-shi, Izumicho 935-1, LaLaport Tachikawa Tachihi 2F

東京都立川市泉町935-1 ららぽーと立川立飛 2Ｆ

J.S. Burgers Cafe LaLaport Ebina

Address: Kanagawa-ken, Ebina-shi, Ogicho 13-1, LaLaport Ebina 2F

神奈川県海老名市扇町13-1 ららぽーと海老名 2Ｆ

J.S. Burgers Cafe Nagoya Mozo

Address: Aichi-ken, Nagoya-shi, Nishi-ku, Futakatacho 40, Mozo Wonder City 1F

愛知県名古屋市西区二方町40番mozoワンダーシティ1F

J.S. Burgers Cafe LaLaport ExpoCity

Address: Osaka-fu, Suita-shi, Senribanpakukoen 2-1, LaLaport ExpoCity 1F

大阪府吹田市千里万博公園2-1 ららぽーとEXPOCITY 1Ｆ

J.S. Burgers Cafe Kobe Umie

Address: Hyogo-ken, Kobe-shi, Chuo-ku, Higashikawasakicho 1-7-2, Kobe Harborland Umie 2F

兵庫県神戸市中央区東川崎町1-7-2 神戸ハーバーランドumie2F

J.S. Burgers Cafe Daido Seimei Sapporo Bldg.

Address: Hokkaido-ken, Sapporo-shi, Chuo-ku, Kitasanjoishi 3-1, Daido Seimei Sapporo Bldg. 2F

北海道札幌市中央区北三条西3-1 大同生命札幌ビル 2F

Source, images: PR Times

