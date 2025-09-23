Cute carnage is back in vogue right now, but don’t worry–this new product series doesn’t come with any actual blood splattered on it.

Can Do, a Japanese 100-yen chainstore, is currently partnering with a character that aims to be the antithesis of all things cute for a line of new affordable and practical lifestyle goods. Born in 2000 by Japanese graphic designer Mori Chack, Gloomy Bear is decidedly not the kind of cuddly mascot dreamed up by Sanrio. He’s a pink bear that may seem cute at first glance, but he has a violent side and often attacks Pity, his human friend. He’s usually depicted with bloodstains on his mouth or sharp claws after being a little too “affectionate” with Pity.

Wouldn’t you know, though–this kind of guro-kawaii (“grotesque cute”) aesthetic resonated with fans around the world, and Gloomy Bear is still going strong while celebrating his 25th anniversary this year. Can Do’s collaborative lineup is sure to be a hit among fans, especially since all items are priced at only 110 yen (US$0.74), including tax. Let’s take a look at the new collection below.

● Mini grid pouch (two kinds)

● Tin badge & cover set (two kinds)

● Clear card case (two kinds)

● Clear case with carabiner (two kinds)

● B8-sized zip lock bags–12-pack (two kinds)

● A5-sized folder (two kinds)

● Sticky notes–square (two kinds)

● Card sleeves–10-pack (two kinds)

● Acrylic umbrella charm (two kinds)

● Reel keychain with carabiner (two kinds)

● Petit charm–two-pieces (two kinds)

● Flat stickers (two kinds)

If this is your first time learning about Gloomy Bear and are slightly shocked by the concept, don’t worry, because Japan has plenty of other strange mascot characters to admire as well. For instance, take Balding the middle-aged fairy mascot or Myaku-Myaku, the symbol of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai World Expo who recently lost a popularity contest on its own home turf. There’s enough weird for everyone out there!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!