Golden luxury for travelers with cash to spare.

A new hotel has just opened in Nagoya, right across the moat from Nagoya Castle. At a glance, though, you might mistake the hotel for a castle itself.

On the left in the above photo is Nagoya Castle, and on the right is the Espacio Nagoya Castle, which just had its grand opening on October 1. With its angular stone-style base and terraced roofline, it’s clearly taking inspiration from Japanese Sengoku period architecture.

Despite having 11 above-ground floors and two basement levels, the hotel has only 100 guestrooms. That’s because they’re exceptionally large and extremely luxurious, and the samurai lord-style accommodations come with aristocrat-oriented pricing.

As an example of the type of accommodations the hotel offers, the smallest and least expensive rooms are designated “Deluxe” rooms, and even those are at least 49 square meters (527 square feet).

The next step up from Deluxe are the Luxury rooms, but there’s luxury beyond those too with the Art Collection rooms, a series of six rooms each created by a separate designer and making use of such traditional materials as gold leaf, karakami patterned paper, kumiko woodworking, and lacquer.

And if you really want to feel like the lord of the castle, there are the Onsen Collection suites, with their own in-room hot spring baths.

In addition to many guestrooms boasting views of Nagoya Castle, the structure can be seen from multiple restaurants and common-use areas inside the hotel as well, which also feature the grandiose gold-colored accents traditionally associated with Nagoya aesthetics.

▼ Though with a view like this, ordering room service is going to be a very tempting proposition.

So how much is it going to cost to stay in this luxury? Exact prices depend on date and room type, of course, but weekday rates for weekdays in mid-November, not a particularly busy tourist season in Nagoya, start at just over 100,000 yen (US$675), with the vast majority of room types priced at over 200,000 yen for a single night’s stay.

