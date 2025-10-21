If you’ve got a heavy laptop, it’ll get you a hefty discount at this Tokyo Station pop-up.

Pricing at bento boxed lunch shops usually works in one of two ways. At shops where you pick out the contents yourself, the price is based on how many items and which type you choose, and at others the price is fixed because the chefs have already arranged the contents ahead of time.

However, there’s a bento shop opening this month in Tokyo where the bento ingredients are set, but the price isn’t, because the price depends on what kind of laptop you have.

The Bento Shop Where You Buy Bento with Your Computer will be opening inside Tokyo Station on October 29. Its high-tech name comes from the surprising fact that the bento shop is operated by Japanese computer manufacturer Fujitsu. Fujitsu has just launched the newest, lightest version yet of its FMV Note laptop series, the FMV Note U (UX-K3).

According to Fujitsu, the new FMV Note U is the world’s lightest laptop with a 14-inch screen, weighing just 634 grams (1.4 pounds). So to celebrate its release, Fujitsu has also created a boxed lunch with the same weight, filled with luxurious foodstuffs such as crab from Fukui Prefecture and sukiyaki with beef from Yamagata Prefecture. The ingredients are even arranged to resemble a series of edible business graphs.

Fujitsu calls it the FMVentoU, a pun based on how the Japanese language doesn’t have a V sound and instead pronounces the letter like a B. The FMVentoU has a base price of 1,000 yen (US$6.70), with payment by cashless methods only. There’s an unusual way you can get a discount, though. If you show up to the shop with your current laptop, the staff will weigh it. It’s a given that your laptop will be heavier than the new FMV Note U (UX-K3), and the bigger the difference in weight, the bigger discount you’ll be given for the bento, up to a maximum of 700 yen off.

▼ The bento shop will also have a display space for the new Fujitsu laptop.

Since the primary purpose is to promote the new laptop, the bento shop is a pop-up operation, and will be open from October 29 to October 31, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It’ll be located inside the JR Tokyo Station gates on basement level 1 of the Gransta Tokyo section.

Source, images: PR Times

