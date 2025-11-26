Matcha Fair is now underway at Ikea Japan with brand-new green tea sweets for the winter holiday season.

In Japan, Ikea is arguably as popular as a place to fill your stomach with something nice at an affordable price as it is to do the same to furnish your home. Since its opening, the chain’s cafeteria and refreshment stands have been earning fans for their Swedish meatballs and ice cream, and right now is an especially great time to stop by an Ikea Japan branch for a bite to eat, since they’ve just started their matcha green tea sweets fair!

The Matcha Fair has become an annual, though irregularly timed, tradition at the chain, taking place in spring months in 2023 and 2024 before kicking off this year on November 20. Last year’s matcha afternoon tea set is getting an upgrade and becoming the Matcha Sampling Plate, which gets you four different desserts to enjoy and compare to one another for 690 yen (US$4.60). The Matcha Mont Blanc (chestnut puree) and Matcha Gateau Chocolat cake return, and this time they’re joined by a serving of Matcha Cremet d’Anjou (a mousse-like dessert made with whipped cream and egg whites) and a creamy Matcha Terrine cake square.

Those with more focused cravings can opt for the Matcha Tiramisu Parfait (490 yen), with its layers of matcha sponge cake and tiramisu cream dusted with matcha powder.

And finally, thought it’s the lowest-priced of the bunch at just 290 yen, even the Smooth Matcha Purin will look mighty tempting to green tea fans, with matcha custard pudding topped by a swirl of whipped cream, a dollop of azuki (sweet red beans), and more matcha powder.

While almost every Ikea in Japan will be serving these items note that they won’t be available at the chain’s Tokyo Shinjuku, Yokohama Bay Quarter, Kyoto, or Hiroshima branches. Everywhere else, though, the green tea sweets menu will be on offer all the way through February 8, letting you make your Christmas both merry and matcha-flavored.

Source, images: PR Times

