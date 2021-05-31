Gorgeous celebration of matcha includes a very unusual tunnbröd you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

Every year, Ikea sweets go green in Japan for the annual “Matcha Sweets Fair“. The limited-time fair is an add-on to the chain’s original Swedish-themed menu, giving Ikea diners the chance to enjoy Japanese sweets with some Ikea flair, and this year the range is bigger than ever!

With a total of 11 sweets to choose from, there’s bound to be something here to whet your appetite. So let’s get to it and take a look at what’s on offer below!

▼ Matcha Anmitsu (299 yen, US$2.72)

Ikea’s take on the traditional Japanese anmitsu dessert contains smooth matcha jelly topped with cream, adzuki red bean paste, and fruit.

▼ Matcha Tower Pancake (699 yen)

This delicious spectacle combines pancakes with matcha, warabi mochi (bracken starch dumplings) and adzuki beans, and is only available from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day (from 3:00 p.m. at the Tokyo Bay branch).

▼ Warabimochi (249 yen)

Lovers of bracken starch dumplings will appreciate this serving of warabimochi, which is the one “Matcha Sweets Fair” item that doesn’t contain any matcha, opting for a dusting of kinako (toasted soybean flour) instead.

▼ Matcha Tart (399 yen)

This simple tart allows you to enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of matcha, with a crunchy biscuit base.

▼ Matcha Brownie (329 yen)

This gorgeous bright green item is said to be an “elegant” brownie with a smooth texture and rich matcha flavor.

▼ Matcha chiffon cake (299 yen)

The light and airy texture of this chiffon cake is complemented by a side of cream and adzuki red bean paste.

▼ Matcha scone (249 yen)

This crunchy scone is a crowd favourite that appears on the menu at every Matcha Sweets Fair.

▼ Matcha bagel (199 yen)

White chocolate and matcha combine forces for a very sweet green bagel.

▼ Matcha Anmitsu-style Sundae (250 yen)

The anmitsu dessert appears again, this time in a cup with a serving of matcha soft serve ice cream.

▼ Matcha Soft Serve (120 yen)

Soft, creamy, and absolutely delicious, this soft serve lets you enjoy the taste and scent of premium matcha.

▼ Matcha Tunnbröd (390 yen)

This Swedish flatbread usually comes with savoury fillings, but this one is filled with the sweet flavours of cream, adzuki red bean paste, fruit and a whole matcha tart slice! This fusion anmitsu-tart-tunnbröd is definitely the highlight of the matcha fair, but as tunnbröds are a specialty of the chain’s Harajuku location, where you’ll also find the world’s first Ikea convenience store, this special dessert is only available at the Harajuku branch.

The Matcha Sweets Fair runs until 27 June at Ikea stores around Japan, except the branch at Shinjuku, as it only has a deli corner. Some products will be discontinued once they sell out, so if you’d like to feast on Ikea matcha, be sure to pop by soon, and if you’re in Shibuya, you’ll get to enjoy a veritable bevvy of veggie dogs while you’re there!

Images: PR Times

