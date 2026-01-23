Further proof that Kitty-chan and pals can make anything cute.

Hello Kitty and Sanrio may be the world’s leading ambassadors for kawaii culture, but that doesn’t mean they’re unwilling to make friends with franchises with dark or destructive atmospheres. We’ve recently seen Sanrio crossovers with Evangelion and Godzilla, and now Kitty-chan and her pals are ready to play with the monsters of Yu-Gi-Oh.

Specifically, it’s the 5D’s and Zexal arcs of Yu-Gi-Oh that are part of this collaboration. A total of 11 Sanrio characters are taking part, starting with, of course, Hello Kitty, who’s fused with Yu-Gi-Oh 5D’s Red Dragon Archfiend.

Also stepping into roles as 5D’s monsters are Bad Badtz-Maru as Black-Winged Dragon and My Melody as Black Rose Dragon.

▼ Black-Winged Dragon is known as Black-Feathered Dragon in Japanese, making for an even stronger connection with penguin Bad Badtz-Maru.

Little Twin Stars Kiki and Lala are paired with Power Tool Dragon and Ancient Fairy Dragon, respectively, and Cinnamoroll’s partner is Stardust Dragon.

Heading over to the Yu-Gi-Oh Zexal part of the project, we see Pompompurin looking rather celestial as Number 39: Utopia Beyond.

Kuromi finds another opportunity to show off her dark-but-cute fashion sense by donning the outfit of Gagaga Girl, and tiny little wheat flour fairy Cogimyun finds a kindred spirit with Baby Tiragon.

And rounding out the Sanrio/monster lineup are aquatic Hangyodon as Number 32: Shark Drake Veiss and Tuxedo Sam as Galaxy-Eyes Photon Dragon.

Of course, where there are Sanrio characters, there’s also Sanrio merch, and the collection includes holographic art “can badge” pins, offered individually as gacha/blind-buys for 660 yen (US$4.25) or as complete sets for 3,960 or 3,300 yen, depending on whether you’re getting the 5D’s or the Zexel one.

There are also acrylic keychains (990 yen individually, 5,940/4,950 yen for complete sets)…

…and acrylic mini standees, which stand 7 centimeters (2.8 inches) tall (also 990 yen individually, 5,940/4,950 yen for sets).

And if you find the presence of Sanrio Yu-Gi-Oh monsters so soothing that you want them to keep you company while you sip your morning coffee or evening cocoa, you can even get them on ceramic mugs (2,035 yen each).

Though it won’t be showing up in retail stores until March 13, the lineup is available for preorder now through the Sanrio Anime Store and Kaiba Corporation Online Store shops here, here, and here.

