Pictured: A towering, sensibly sized dessert.

Tragically, “There’s always room for dessert” is more an idealistic philosophy than an actual measurement of stomach capacity. As such, there may be times when your taste buds and heart are longing for you to treat yourself to a giant parfait, but you know you won’t be able to eat the whole thing.

Now you could, of course, order a small parfait…but do you really want to do that? Half the fun of ordering a parfait is the excitement of seeing that towering glass of ice cream and its accompanying entourage of fruits, sauces, and other ingredients placed before you. Downsizing all that into a tiny little cup kills a lot of the fun, and also makes for much less impressive photos to show to friends, post on social media, or simply retain within your own photo album as a comforting memory to look back on the next time you’re having a rough day.

So, with all that in mind, Denny’s Japan has created the Split-in-Half Parfait.

Viewed from the angle shown in the photo directly above, Split-in-Half Parfait might seem like a misnomer. After all, that’s clearly a full-sized parfait, right?

But if you rotate your point of view a bit, you’ll see that this really is half a parfait, as though someone sliced down through it with a very sharp knife.

Working with Tokyo glassware maker Nakamura Glass, Denny’s Japan designed a special parfait glass that has the traditional tapered sides and round base for stability. The rim of the glass, though, is a half-circle. This gives it the mouthwatering look of a classic jumbo parfait, but in a size that can be fully enjoyed even without a jumbo appetite.

Cynics might see this as a way for Denny’s to try charging a full price for half a dessert, but the restaurant is doing right by customers regarding the price. The Split-in-Half Parfait is priced at 990 yen (US$6.40), roughly half the price of Denny’s full-sized strawberry parfaits. They’re not cheaping out on the kind of fruit here either, opting for Japan’s premium amaou variety of strawberry.

Sharing space in the glass with the amaou is a tartly sweet strawberry sorbet with a refreshing touch of iciness to its texture, creamy vanilla ice cream, jiggly strawberry gelatin, and crunchy cereal bits. As we made our way to the bottom of the glass, encountering each one of them put a fresh smile on our face.

▼ And yes, we did make it to the bottom of the glass.

The Split-in-Half Parfait (or Mapputatsu Parfait, if you’re ordering in Japanese) is only available at two Denny’s Japan locations, the Shibuya Koen-dori and Ikebukuro Meiji-dori branches, both in Tokyo. It’s also a limited-time menu item, available until March 3, but that roughly coincides with peak strawberry season, so there’s a chance we’ll see a new type of Split-in-Half Parfaits make its debut in the spring.

