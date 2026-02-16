Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet but we can still soak up its essence in the humble yet mighty plum blossoms.

Despite their beauty, plum blossoms, known as ume no hana in Japanese, are often overshadowed by their cherry blossom cousins that unfurl their petals just a tiny bit later every year. One has to admire the tenacity of the plums, however, which may even begin blooming when their branches are still coated in a dusting of snow.

Plum blossoms are long overdue for more widespread appreciation, and we’re more than ready to spread the word. While we previously shared some excellent viewing spots that are easily accessible from the greater Tokyo area, this time, we’re branching out to five locales in other parts of Japan that are currently awash in plum blossoms.

● Sankeien / Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture

There are over 500 plum trees in Yokohama’s Sankeien Garden, including rare cultivars such as gairyubai, which have been there since its opening in 1906, and ryokugakubai, which were a gift from Shanghai in 1977. This year, the period between February 7 and March 3 has been designated as a special plum blossom-viewing event. All kinds of special incentives are available during this time, including haiku contests, tea ceremonies, and a plum bonsai exhibition. Furthermore, on Saturdays and Sundays, free hot mugicha (barley tea) will also be distributed for visitors to sip on as they stroll. Perhaps you’ll take inspiration from the grounds as noted in a poem of Japanese literary genius Ryunosuke Akutagawa.

● Hasedera / Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture

While Kamakura’s Hasedera Temple is particularly famous for its hydrangeas in the summer months, its grounds turn into a stunning display of color every February as the plums are blooming. There are eight varieties on the premises, including some that bloom a bit earlier and some a bit later to make for a constant changeover of flowers. From February 6 through 15, the temple also held a nighttime illumination event to showcase the beauty of the blossoms.

● Osaka Castle Park / Osaka, Osaka Prefecture

Within these sprawling park grounds in metropolitan Osaka, visitors can soak in the sight of both Osaka Castle and the stunning 1,245 blooming plum trees–featuring 105 cultivars–between January and March. Of particular note are the shirakaga, ryokugaku, and nanko (often used to make umeboshi) varieties in bloom until mid-February, which are then followed by bungo and musashino varieties through March.

For a special treat, you may want to indulge in the lunch course offered by the neighboring Hotel New Otani Osaka, which allows visitors to continue soaking in the scenery while dining after taking a stroll on a plum-viewing route in the park.

● Kairakuen / Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture

Kairakuen Garden is classically considered to be one of Japan’s Three Great Gardens. It was developed by feudal lord Nariaki Tokugawa and was mostly opened to the public–a rather novel concept at the time–in 1842. During the garden’s UME The Lights 2026 light-up event between February 13 and March 15 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the plum trees are illuminated by a sea of colors and projection mappings. Be on the lookout for the “Layered Colors Garden” spotlighting the plums in particular.

● Kitano Tenmangu / Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture

Sugawara no Michizane, a scholar and poet of the Heian era (794-1185) who is now enshrined at Kyoto’s Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, is said to have be enamored with plum blossoms. He would surely be pleased to know that in the present day, around 1,500 plum trees from 50 cultivars continue to make the shrine grounds awash in color come the start of each new year.

This year, the shrine is participating in the Kyoto Nippon Festival 2026 between February 1 and May 24 for a collaboration with photographer Mika Ninagawa. Ninagawa, who’s famous for her work capturing vibrant flower visuals, has installed special exhibits such as “Garden of Light and Flowers” and “Afterglow” that are definitely worth a visit.

We hope that the above recommendations will continue to grow your love for the gorgeous plum blossom. For anyone visiting Tokyo soon, Ikegami Plum Garden is another spectacular, off-the-beaten-path place to admire the blossoms.

