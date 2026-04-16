We find out if the limited-edition Sanrio frappe and smoothie taste as sweet as they look.

Some of the sweetest characters in Japan come from the stable of Sanrio, while some of the sweetest drinks in the country are found at McDonald’s, so when the two giants announced they would be working together to create a duo of exclusive new drinks, it was very sweet news indeed.

We raced out to try the drinks when they were released on 10 April, snatching up both Pompompurin’s Creamy Pudding Frappe for 490 yen (US$3.08) and Hello Kitty’s Juicy Strawberry Smoothie for 450 yen.

▼ Available only for a limited time at McDonald’s McCafé stores.

The first thing to catch your eye is the look of them, and turning the cup all the way around reveals you get to enjoy both Hello Kitty and Pompompurin, with each one holding their own collaboration drink.

Eager to get a taste of these sweet characters, we took a sip of the Pompompurin frappe and found it was truly like drinking a purin (pudding). This makes sense, given that the character is actually styled after this classic dessert, but the level in which it’s been replicated in drink form, with layers of custard and caramel, is a revelation for the palate.

The sweet custard complements the bittersweet caramel beautifully, in a way that’ll appeal to people of all ages as it’s sweet but not cloying. With a swirl of whipped cream on top, this is a luxurious dessert beverage.

▼ After first enjoying the frappe as is, it’s recommended to mix it all together with a good stir so the caramel spreads throughout, altering the taste slightly.

▼ Now it’s time to get a taste of Hello Kitty.

When you take a sip of this bright red drink, fresh, sweet and sour notes instantly spread through your palate in equal measures. It’s a vibrant taste that reflects Kitty’s character, and the way the colour resembles the character’s signature red bow is another nice touch.

▼ The highlights here are the intense strawberry flavour and the icy mouthfeel, which makes it feel like you’re indulging in a syrup-filled shaved ice dessert.

Both these new drinks taste as good as they look, and although we couldn’t choose a favourite between the two – yes, they were that good – we would be happy to enjoy either of them again as the days get warmer. They’re only on the menu for a limited time, though, and the original cups will no longer be used for orders once stocks are depleted, so you’ll want to stop by soon to try them while they’re still available.

Images ©SoraNews24

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[ Read in Japanese ]