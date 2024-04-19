Mister Donut meets Tsujirii once again to create mouthwatering treats made with Kyoto-grown roasted green tea.

Last month, Japanese donut chain Mister Donut launched the latest incarnation of its Misdo Meets confectionary collaboration series, this time a partnership with Kyoto tea merchant Gion Tsujiri. However, as we all know mankind’s desire for donuts and tea-flavored sweets knows no limits, and so Misdo Meets Gion Tsujiri is back with another batch of brand-new temptations that we will be making no effort at all to resist.

Tsujiri is best known for its matcha, but the two new donuts both make use of hojicha, or roasted green tea. Compared to matcha, hojicha has more of a toasted nutty flavor. It also has an enticing deep brown color, which is present too in the Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha.

Pon de Ring is what Mister Donut calls its spherically segmented donuts, and nama, which ordinarily means “raw,” refers here to an especially moist and chewy dough. Kneaded into the dough itself is Gion Tsujiri’s hojicha, grown in Kyoto Prefecture’s tea mecca town of Uji, and the donut is covered in a hojicha glaze as well.

Things get even fancier, though, with the Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha Kinako, which instead of a glaze covers the donut with a dusting of kinako (roasted soybean powder) sugar.

Without the glaze, you might think this second donut is going to be light on hojicha flavor, but that doesn’t look like it’s going to be an issue since the Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha Kinako comes with a packet of brown sugar hojicha sauce for you to tear open and drizzle onto it right before eating.

▼ The cross-section of the dough looks amazingly moist, too.

Obviously, pouring sticky sauce onto a powdered sugar donut is going to make it incredibly messy to eat. This is a mess we’ll gladly put up with, though, if the Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha Kinako turns out to taste even half as good as it looks.

The Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha is priced at 220 yen (US$1.45) and the Nama Pon de Ring Uji Hojicha Kinako at 242 yen. They both go on sale April 24 and are scheduled to be available until late May, and will be offered concurrently with the Miso Meets Gion Tsujiri Pon de Double Uji Matcha, Pon de Uji Matcha Crispy Arare, and Pon de Uji Matcha Wasanbon Warabimochi that debuted last month.

Those cost 209, 221, and 231 yen, respectively, but Mister Donut is also offering a bundle pack with all five donuts for 1,100 yen…

…so this is a case where it literally pays to be honest with yourself and just admit that you want to eat them all.

Source, images: PR Times

