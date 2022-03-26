The famous Kyoto confectionary shop and popular donut chain bring us houjicha-flavored collabs for the first time ever.

Mister Donut is an international donut chain, but one could reasonably argue that they produce some of their best work in Japan. That’s because they’ve been regularly teaming up with Kyoto confectionary shop and Uji matcha masters Gion Tsujiri for the last six years. What donuts are better than those inspired by traditional Japanese flavors and made with high-quality products?

Nothing, that’s what. And the good news is, there’s a whole new round of limited-edition “Misdo meets Gion Tsujiri” donuts for us to gorge on. As an additional special treat, this year also happens to be the 10th Anniversary of the debut of Mister Donut’s original “pon-de-ring” donuts, which are made of chewy and soft little balls connected together in a ring, so this spring’s selection of Gion Tsujiri donuts includes two very delicious-looking matcha pon-de-rings, called “Pon-de-Uji Matcha”.

These new donuts are “raw” pon-de-ring donuts and have a soft and puffy texture that’s slightly different than their standard versions. They’re both matcha flavored, but with different toppings. For example, the original Pon-de-Uji Matcha donut (194 yen [US$1.59] for takeout and 198 yen for sit-down), pictured below, is a glazed pon-de-ring with Uji Matcha powder kneaded into the dough.

The Pon-de-Uji Matcha Kuromitsu Kinako donut (237 yen takeout/242 yen sit-down) uses the same matcha-infused formula, but instead of a glaze it’s dusted with kinako (roasted soybean) powder and served with a side of kuromitsu, or brown sugar syrup. They recommend you first try it without the syrup to enjoy the flavor of matcha combined with kinako powder on its own, and then add the kuromitsu syrup as desired. That way you can experience the transition of flavors and appreciate all the different elements of this donut.

For the other two donuts in the new line, this spring Mister Donut and Gion Tsujiri are experimenting with hojicha, roasted green tea flavors, for the first time ever in the form of their Uji Hojicha Mochiwa donuts. These donuts not only use Uji Hojicha in the dough, but they’ve added a special airy yeast that makes these donuts super light and fluffy. .

They’re sandwich-style and stuffed with mouth-watering fillings. For example, the Uji-Hojicha Mochiwa Whip donut (226 yen for takeout and 231 yen for sit-down) has a hojicha-flavored whipped cream inside along with chocolate and hojicha syrup. It’s everything hojicha you could want. Plus, it’s drizzled with white chocolate on the top, making for a decadent treat.

The Uji-Hojicha Mochiwa Warabimochi donut (226 yen for takeout and 231 yen for sit-down) has a filling of warabimochi, a jelly-like confectionary dusted in kinako powder, and Hokkaido azuki red beans. Half dipped in white chocolate and topped with hojicha-flavored chocolates, it sounds like a delicious blend of Japanese and western sweets we can’t wait to try.

Each donut is sold separately or as part of a set that includes one of each for the discounted price of 883 yen. That price also comes with a special “Misdo meets Gion Tsujiri” paper bag for you take it home in. Why not buy a set for the family or take them to share with the office?

These donuts are available now at Mister Donuts shops around the country, but they won’t be around forever. They’re expected to disappear around the end of April, so make sure you stop by before then to get your matcha and hojicha donut fix! While you’re there, don’t forget to try out this year’s cherry blossom lineup too…it only comes once a year, after all!

Source: PR Times via Japaaan

Images: PR Times

