Mosh is a posh Mos.

Mos Burger has been a fixture in the Japanese fast food scene for decades, but as we’ve seen from chains that have found success and chains that just seem to fizzle, constant innovation is needed to thrive in this market. In that spirit, Mos Burger has reimagined itself in the form of Mosh Burger & Bar, which opened on 1 July in the ritzy Ginza district of Tokyo.

This version of Mos Burger operates on a bar & grill format with both full dining options and a bar section where people can simply enjoy drinks and appetizers or hang out while waiting to be seated for their full meal.

These meals are upscale versions of typical Mos Burger fare, such as the Mosh Cheese Burger. This is topped with both mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, as well as a special ketchup and sautéed onions. But what makes this burger really unique is the patty, which contains both ground and sliced beef for an exquisite combination of textures.

The Mosh Classic Burger has mozzarella with a hearty slice of tomato and the sophisticated taste of red wine blended into its Bolognese sauce, all topped off with some grated Parmesan cheese, making it nearly as cheesy as the cheeseburger.

And if all that still isn’t enough cheese for you, Mosh Burger & Bar’s dinnertime recommendation is the Nighttime Indulgence Cheeseburger. The burger holds cheddar on the bottom and Comté up top, and is doused with a Raclette-based cheese sauce of both sautéed and fried onions with crispy bacon.

For something slightly less indulgent, there’s also a pair of sliders made up of creative takes on hamburgers. The first one is topped with prosciutto, berries, and a blend of cream cheese and mascarpone. The other is a pair of onion rings served filled with ricotta and honey-lemon sauce. Both are served on brioche buns.

These meals can also come with lemonade using the famed lemons of the Seto inland sea, a cafe au lait protein shake, and a variety of alcoholic drinks such as beer, wine, highballs, and mojitos.

Mos Burger was very forthcoming about their new restaurant in every way, except for what the hell “Mosh” is supposed to mean. My first guess was that it was a pun on the word “posh,” but that doesn’t really make sense since “Mos” is meant to be pronounced like “moas,” as in “Mos Def.” Then again, “poash” is a sort of posh way to say “posh” when you think about it.

The fact that “Mos” is an acronym for “Mountain Ocean Sun” might suggest that the “H” is meant to stand for something as well. “Hamburger” seems like an obvious choice, but then the name would be “Mountain Ocean Sun Hamburger Burger & Bar” and that doesn’t make much sense. The best I could come up with is either “hospitality” or “holy cow,” because the burgers are so fancy, that’s what you’ll probably remark.

Whatever it is, it’s probably fair to say that it has nothing to do with elbowing a guy in the face during the Limp Bizkit set at Woodstock ‘99… but we can’t rule it out entirely without an official explanation.

Restaurant information

Mosh Burger & Bar / モッシュ バーガー＆バル

Tokyo-to, Chuo-ku, Ginza 8-7 Ginza Nine Bldg. 2, 1F

東京都中央区銀座8-7 銀座ナイン2号館 1F

Hours: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. (holidays), 10 p.m. (Mon – Thurs, Saturdays), 11 p.m. (Fridays)

Source, images: PR Times

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