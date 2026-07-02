Clever use of sagara embroidery gives the beautiful black feline a fur-like feel.

Not every outing calls for a large bag, especially in Japan where many people shop for groceries regularly or carry a bento boxed lunch to work or school. Here with a cute solution for those everyday occasions is Studio Ghibli specialty chain Donguri Kyowakoku, with the release of a mini bag featuring Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ Kiki’s Delivery Service “Jiji and Broom” Mini Bag

Made from soft corduroy, the bag features Jiji rendered in fluffy Sagara embroidery, a traditional Japanese embroidery technique that creates a raised, textured finish.

Surrounding the black cat are familiar motifs from the film, including Kiki’s broom and radio, her signature red bow and dress, as well as her shoes and shoulder bag.

The combination of corduroy fabric and tactile Sagara embroidery gives the bag a warmth that perfectly suits the cosy charm of Kiki’s Delivery Service.

▼ On the back is an embossed label printed with the name of the film.

Measuring approximately 26 × 32 × 15 centimetres (10.2 × 12.6 × 5.9 inches), excluding the handles, the bag has a surprisingly roomy gusset despite its compact size, making it ideal for short trips or a quick outing with friends. Priced at 3,850 yen (US$23.74), it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, where you can also pick up a Jiji pouch and Totoro mini bag to add to your Ghibli collection.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku

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