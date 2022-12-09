Because sometimes a regular Mos cheeseburger doesn’t cut it.

At the end of November 2022, popular Japanese burger chain Mos Burger opened a cheeseburger-only joint in Tokyo’s Hiroo neighborhood called mosh Grab N’ Go. Mos Burger is popular for not only serving a slew of different-flavored burgers, but also for interesting sides like French toast.

In contrast, mosh Grab N’ Go has a super simple menu of just three different types of cheeseburgers, as well as some standard sides and drinks. Being a team of burger aficionados, we sent a member of the SoraNews24 team to give it a taste test: Mr. Sato himself.

He was mystified by the idea of a new Mos Burger without its standard and sometimes wacky creations, like rice burgers or burgers that replace buns with two halves of a tomato. He hoped mosh Grab N’ Go wouldn’t let him down.

It’s located just a three-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Hiroo Station, but Mr. Sato almost couldn’t find it since the store sign wasn’t the traditional Mos Burger green. In reality, it was so stylish that he thought he was walking by a hip new café.

It was hopping around noontime, with all tables taken and a short line out the door. While he was waiting in line, he took a look at the restaurant’s super simple menu.

There was a Two-Cheese Burger for 600 yen (US$4.36), a Fuwatoro (“Fluffy and Melty”) Cheeseburger that’s topped with cheese and white sauce for 800 yen, and a Quatro Cheeseburger for 900 yen. They also have junior sizes at lower prices for the kiddos! And if for some reason you don’t want cheese, there are plain hamburgers available as well, for 550 yen each.

You may or may not know that Mr. Sato prefers the “go big or go home” mentality, so it should come as no surprise that he went for the Quatro Cheeseburger set. It included fries and a drink for 1,330 yen.

He was pleasantly surprised to find that his whole meal was served in a box! Not only does it keep things neater, but it also makes it easy to order for takeout or to bring home leftovers.

mosh Grab N’ Go’s fries are unique in that they’re actually not fried, they’re grilled. Apparently, potatoes fried in oil lose their flavor quickly over time, so the creators of mosh Grab N’ Go decided to grill them in order to keep them nice and flavorful, even for takeout orders.

Mr. Sato liked them a lot. They were fluffy and had the sweetness of plain ol’ potato. He thinks they wouldn’t be a bad addition to other restaurant menus as well.

Now for the main course. Mr. Sato’s Quatro Cheeseburger was oozing cheddar, mozzarella, camembert, and gorgonzola cheeses. The pungent smell of gorgonzola was pretty evident, so if you’re not a fan, you’ve officially been warned. Not a problem for Mr. Sato, though.

He lifted the bun to get a better look at the cheese and was delighted to see how much gooey, melty dairy goodness there was. mosh Grab N’ Go’s menu may be small, but they’re doing it right.

Mr. Sato expected the cheese to overwhelm the overall flavor of the burger, but it was actually quite balanced, possibly due to the gorgonzola’s sharpness.

Rumor has it that topping this burger with honey for an extra 100 yen makes it even more delectable. Alas, the staff did not clue Mr. Sato in on this secret on this particular visit. He couldn’t exactly blame them, though; they have a self-service ordering system and a totally cashless payment system, so the only time you interact with staff is when you’re picking up your order.

All in all, Mr. Sato thinks he’ll be going back to test out different topping combinations. If you have any suggestions, let us know, or stop by yourself and experiment!

Restaurant information

mosh Grab N’ Go | モッシュグラブアンドゴー

Tokyo-to, Minato-ku, Minamiazabu 5-16-10

東京都港区南麻布 5-16-10

Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. (open until 9:30 p.m. on Sundays and holidays)

Images ©SoraNews24

