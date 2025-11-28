Bathhouse just north of Tokyo provides rubber Psyduckies, Ditto sauna stones, and other sights and scents to soothe tired Trainers.

The focus of the Pokémon Sleep mobile game/wellness app is, of course, promoting good sleep habits, but that’s all in the service of helping people feel good both mentally and physically. In that sense, Pokémon Sleep shares the same goals as hot spring baths and saunas, which brings us to a collaboration between the game and Japan’s Yunoi Soka Health Center bathhouse.

On Wednesday, Yunoi Soka, as we’ll call it for short, kicked off its Sauna and Sleep event. Inspired by data from Pokémon Sleep players showing that they experienced deeper, more restful sleep by having a sauna session before hitting the sack, Sauna and Sleep brings a bunch of Pokémon touches to the facility’s interior design. Artwork and posters of snoozing Pocket Monsters can be found throughout the building, including a pair of Pikachu noren cloth curtains that you’ll pass through on your way to the men’s or women’s baths.

▼ And yes, the Pikachu on the women’s bath noren is a girl, which you can tell from the heart-shaped tip of its tail.

Posters showing Pokémon scrubbing before their soak in the tub are in place, as is a giant illustration of Snorlax, the Pokémon who catches the most Zs of all.

Instead of rubber duckies, some of the baths have rubber Psyduck(ies)…

…and Snorlax shows up again in the wash buckets.

During the event, Yunoi Soka’s sauna rooms will lay out Poké Ball-style mats to lounge on, as well as sauna stones shaped like Geodude and Ditto. Two special sauna scents have been created for the event, inspired by the Greengrass Isle and Cyan Beach locations from the Pokémon Sleep game.

Yunio Soka Health Center is located in the town of Soka, Saitama Prefecture, which doesn’t get a lot of tourism traffic. However, the town is direct neighbors with Tokyo, so getting there from the capital is pretty easy. From Tokyo’s Oshiage Station, where the Skytree is located, it’s just a 20-minute train ride to Soka Station, and from there you can hop on a free shuttle bus that’ll whisk you to the bathhouse in 12 minutes.

The Pokémon Sleep Sleep and Sauna collaboration is scheduled to run until December 17.

Location information

Yunoi Soka Health Center / 湯乃泉草加健康センター

Address: Saitama-ken, Soka-shi, Kitaya 2-23-23

埼玉県草加市北谷2-23-23

Open 10 a.m.-8 a.m.

Website

Source, images: PR Times

