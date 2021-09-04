Choose from one of the original 151 Pokémon, and customize it however you like!

The Pokémon PON stamp series by online hanko shop Hankos has been a favorite product of ours over the last few years. Being able to sign our names with our favorite Pocket Monsters–up until Black and White, at least–is like a dream come true! They’re even official, legal signature stamps that are accepted at many Japanese banks, so they’re not just for fun, either.

But if your kids have been watching you stamp a Pikachu on your bank account documents, they’ve probably been pretty jealous. Luckily they won’t have to be jealous for long, as a new line of Pokémon PON stamps is here, and they’re the perfect way to mark your name on everything you own!

Pokémon PON Name Stamps are different from other ordinary stamps; they can be used on any kind of material, including fabric, plastic, vinyl, and even metal. Since they use water-resistant ink, you can even stamp them on clothing or food containers without worrying about the mark disappearing in the wash.

If your child is prone to losing things or leaving them lying around, this is a great way to mark their things so they don’t get confused with someone else’s at school or daycare. Instead of writing their name with a Sharpie, only for it to fade and become illegible, you can stamp a cute, clear design on everything, and it will last much longer.

Currently, all of the 151 original Pokémon are available for these stamps, including fan-favorites Pikachu and Eevee, as well as Mew and Mewtwo.

▼ A sampling of the first 25 Pokémon designs available

You can also have up to three kanji, five hiragana or katakana characters, or six Roman alphabet letters on your stamp. This gives you endless options for creative uses! You can create stamps for everyone in your house or the office, or if you’re a teacher, you can make stamps for every message you want to send (like “Great!” or “HW”, for homework). Or, if you’re someone who likes to use stamps on your personal agenda or journals, you can stamp all sorts of things, like “Gym” with a Machamp, or “Nap” with a Snorlax…There are seriously so many options!

Plus, like other Pokémon PON stamps, there are three fonts to choose from, giving you even more customization.

The stamp face itself is a good size of 13 milliliters (0.8 inches) in diameter, which lets the text and image be nice and clear. The stamps all use black ink, but the handles come in five different colors: pink, green, yellow, blue, and orange.

Each stamp also comes in special packaging with original designs featuring Kanto region Pokémon, together with a 10-milliliter bottle of ink to refill it with when it gets dry.

They’re available to preorder now on Rakuten and Yahoo! Shops or on the official Pokémon PON website for 3,200 yen each (US$29.09). They’re expected to be shipped out starting on September 22, so if you want to get your own customizable Pokémon stamp, make sure you put your order in soon!

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!