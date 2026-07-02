Looks like someone told Hello Kitty and friends how to get (how to get) to Sesame Street.

We recently took a look at the results of this year’s Sanrio Character Ranking election, in which fans from around the world cast their votes to determine the cutest stars in Japan’s most prominent kawaii character community. But while it has dozens upon dozens of adorable icons, the company is always happy to collaborate with characters from outside the Sanrio family too, and their latest partner is Sesame Street!

Specifically, it’s Sesame Street Market, Japan’s Sesame Street specialty store and cafe, that Sanrio is collaborating with. Each side is contributing four characters to the crossover merch and food line, with the parings being Elmo and Hello Kitty, Cookie Monster and Cinnamaroll, Big Bird and Pompompurin, and Oscar and Pochacco.

▼ There’s an argument to be made that Badtz-Maru is the Sanrio character with a personality closest to Oscar’s, but that doesn’t mean they’d necessarily become friends.

The designs are divided into two motifs, starting with plushies in which the Sesame Street characters are wearing Sanrio headgear. Pictured above are the plushie charms (3,520 yen [US$22] each), which can be clipped to your bag if you’re headed out together for the day. The same design also shows up in plushie pins (1,650 yen)…

…and zippered pouches (3.850 yen), which can be used for holding cosmetics, small devices, and other sundry items that you want to keep not only organized, but organized in a cute way.

Rounding out the plushie collection are pass cases (2,970) for keeping tap-and-go rail passes, like JR’s Suica.

Switching gears to the illustrated items, each pair has their own tote bag (3,520 yen), with the two characters hanging out together.

The drawings are also featured on T-shirts (5,940 yen) with some ‘80s retro vibes to them…

…and, finally, stickers (660 yen each).

As mentioned above, Sesame Street Market is a combination shop and cafe, and so Sanrio is also getting in on the sweets action with “collaboration donuts” (690 yen).

Each donut comes with a heart-shaped dropper filled with extra sauce to drizzle on for a decadently gooey treat.

Beverages can also be purchased with special Sesame Street/Sanrio drink sleeves.

Everything goes on sale July 2, and while you’ll need to make your way to a physical Sesame Street Market cafe for the sweets and drink sleeves, the other items will also be available through the chain’s online store here.

Related: Sesame Street Market official website, online store

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Sesame Street Market

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