This is what happens when fictional characters design for other fictional characters.

Cardcaptor Sakura and Sanrio fans, rejoice! Sanrio recently announced that they’ll be releasing limited edition merchandise featuring a collaboration of Cardcaptor Sakura and Sanrio characters in November.

While the actual merchandise that the designs will be used on hasn’t been revealed yet, the designs themselves are here and they’re awesome!

Each design in the collab stars Cardcaptor Sakura herself and five Sanrio characters in matching outfits for five different designs: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, and Pompompurin.

▼ The designs will come in two styles: first is “Card-Like.”

which is closer to the Cardcaptor Sakura style of art.

▼ And the second one, “Funwari Yasashii Touch,”

will be more on the simpler Sanrio side.

The two varieties mean that no matter if you consider yourself more of a Cardcaptor Sakura fan or more of a Sanrio one, there’s a design for you!

According to Sanrio, the characters really wanted to collaborate with Sakura because her outfits are always so adorable. And the designer of the outfits? Sakura’s best friend Tomoyo, of course!

Here’s what Japanese netizens had to say about the cute collaboration:

“Both of my favorite characters have a collab? I’m definitely buying this!”

“This is adorable. I’m excited to see more details.”

“They’re so cute!”

It might feel like a long wait until November, but hopefully, we’ll have more details soon about what exactly the merchandise these designs will be used on! We’re personally hoping for something we can get daily use out of, like a makeup palette perhaps.

Sources: PR Times, Sanrio Twitter

Images: PR Times, Sanrio

