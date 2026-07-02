Two star brands join forces to celebrate the Japanese festival of star-crossed lovers.

Stars have a special significance in Japan at the start of summer, as the Tanabata Festival is celebrated on 7 July. This annual festival marks the mythical reunion of celestial lovers Orihime (represented by the real star Vega) and Hikoboshi (represented by real star Altair), who were separated and forced to reside on opposite sides of the Milky Way by Orihime’s father, the King of Heaven, as punishment for neglecting their duties. According to the myth, the two lovers are now permitted to meet only on the seventh night of the seventh month of every year.

This celestial love story been passed down through the generations in Japan, permeating the public consciousness and sprinkling it with a touch of mystery and romance at this time of year. It’s also a prime opportunity for a certain star-associated coffeehouse chain to do something special for customers, and this year Starbucks is doing just that with a new limited-edition collection at its Reserve Roastery Tokyo branch, which is known for its star logo.

▼ Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Image©SoraNews24

Like the meeting of star-crossed lovers at the centre of the Tanabata festival, the Reserve Roastery will be joining forces with another starry brand, Converse Tokyo, to produce the special collection in honour of Tanabata. Converse Tokyo is a Japanese lifestyle brand created by Converse Japan to produce clothing, accessories and lifestyle products that feature the brand’s iconic star motif in cool and contemporary ways.

Based around the concept of “Go Out with Iced Coffee”, the range covers 10 items with the theme of heading out into the city or nature with an iced coffee in hand. With cool hues, metallic textures and designs inspired by Tanabata and the streets around the Meguro River, where the Roastery is located, the collection aims to add a stylish, starry flair to summer outings.

▼ The first item in the lineup is the Converse Tokyo Stainless Steel City Bottle (532 millilitres [18 ounces]), which is priced at 6,000 yen (US$37).

Made for enjoying iced coffee on the go, this large-capacity bottle features a wide opening for easy cleaning and a street-inspired graphic based on the area around the Meguro River.

▼ Next up is the Converse Tokyo Mesh Pocket Black Nylon Backpack (22,000 yen).

This stylish backpack features a front mesh pocket with a tag showcasing the same artwork as the bottle, and a roomy design that makes it ideally suited for a range of outings, from casual city walks to outdoor events.

▼ Converse Tokyo 2-Way Shopping Tote Bag (15,500 yen)

This tote comes in a choice of two colourways – Silver and Beige (above), which pairs a latte-inspired brown lining with a metallic exterior, and Navy (below), which combines a blue-grey lining with a more subdued exterior.

With a star motif on the front and an embossed Starbucks Reserve logo on the back, the bags can be carried by hand or worn over the shoulder using the included strap.

▼ Converse Tokyo Twill Navy Cap (8,500 yen)

This cap will complete your summer look while also providing you with protection from the sun’s scorching rays. The star on the front represents the Starbucks Reserve brand, while the star on the side is the logo for Converse Tokyo.

▼ Converse Tokyo Packable Black Safari Hat (8,500 yen)

Designed for both everyday outings and outdoor adventures, this hat can be folded down to a compact size and it comes with a chin strap that can be converted into a shoulder strap for easy carrying.

Rounding out the collection are a couple of hand towels, in blue or navy (3,000 yen), both of which are tagged with the same artwork as the stainless steel bottle…

…and the Converse Tokyo Star Pouch, in silver or navy (8,500 yen each), which is handy for holding small items like earphones and can be attached to a bag using the included carabiner.

With so many different products to choose from, this range is a great choice for fans looking for a unique Tokyo souvenir or a gift for someone special. Everything in the collection has been beautifully designed, reflecting the quality and attention to detail of the two brands behind it, and it will be available from 3 July at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo and the official Starbucks online store, while stocks last.

Store information

Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo / スターバックス リザーブ ロースタリー東京

Address: Tokyo-to, Meguro-ku, Aobadai 2-19-23

東京都目黒区青葉台2丁目19-23

Open 7 a.m.-11 p.m.

Website

Source, images: Press release unless otherwise stated

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