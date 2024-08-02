Let them eat kawaisa!

Hello Kitty has a reputation as the hardest-working character in Japanese show business, and it’s one she lives up to with aplomb. Exactly one day after her promotion for cosmetics maker Clinique kicked off, Kitty-chan is off to her next collaboration, this time with one of the most prestigious anime/manga franchises of all time.

The Rose of Versailles began as a manga in 1972, and the tale of romance and intrigue set in the runup to the French Revolution was adapted into an anime TV series that aired in 1979 and 1980. There’s a new Rose of Versailles anime movie on the way soon, and in celebration Hello Kitty is doing a bit of promotional cosplay, with some of her friends making up a Sanrio/Rose of Versailles crossover ensemble.

Naturally, Kitty-chan herself is dressed as Oscar Francois de Jarjayes, or Lady Oscar. Though not the initial designated protagonist of the franchise, the gallant royal guardswoman swiftly became the fan favorite, establishing a highly influential character archetype that would manifest itself in countless later anime and manga series.

Dressed as Oscar’s noble charge, Marie Antoinette, is My Melody…

…and since Dear Daniel is Hello Kitty’s boyfriend, it makes sense that he’s dressed as Oscar’s love interest, Andre Grandier.

Finally, rounding out the quartet is Pocchaco, in the guise of Hans Axel von Fersen.

The collaboration was revealed through a posting on the Rose of Versailles anime movie’s website, and while details are currently scarce, the tie-up is officially referred to as between “The Rose of Versailles and Sanrio character goods.” The announcement promises that a line of character merch, no doubt with an array of plushies, pins, and the like, is on the way, and we can probably expect it to arrive prior to the opening of the Rose of Versailles movie this coming January.

Source: Rose of Versailles anime movie official website via IT Media

Images: Rose of Versailles anime movie official website

