Supporting characters from My Neighbour Totoro are the star of this new merchandise range.

Studio Ghibli has such a talent for animated character design that it even manages to make clumps of soot look cute. These “Soot Sprites”, known as “Kurosuke” in the Ghibli world, bounce, float, and scurry through the scenes they appear in, acting as humorous surprise companions to the main characters in the films they appear in.

First appearing in the 1988 film My Neighbour Totoro, the Soot Sprites started out as bouncy, fuzzy-looking black balls with large eyes, before appearing with stick-like arms and legs in the 2001 movie Spirited Away. These physical differences let you know which world the Soot Sprites hail from, and in this latest merchandise release from Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, it’s clear that the cute characters are coming to us from the rural setting of My Neighbour Totoro.

Although they have supporting roles on screen, these Soot Sprites are now the stars of the show on the new three-piece range dubbed “Kurosuke Dot”.

▼ The “Kurosuke Dot” Pouch is the first item in the range, priced at 2,530 yen (US$15.58).

This cute boat-shaped pouch might look small, but it actually measures 7 ×21.5×6 centimetres, making it a good choice for makeup and small accessories.

Featuring a Gobelin tapestry-like finish, each Soot Sprite appears to display individual characteristics, with unique expressions giving them all a sense of playfulness.

▼ The Kurosuke-esque pom-pom on the pull tab is another sweet detail.

▼ Next up is the “Kurosuke Dot” Clasp Pouch (3,300 yen)

Measuring 12 x 18 x 6 centimetres, this pouch has an elegant purse-like appearance, with a clasp closure keeping everything safely secure.

The Gobelin tapestry-like texture adds an air of elegance to the otherwise playful design.

▼ Finally, we have the “Kurosuke Dot” Mini Bag (3,850 yen)

At 26 × 32 × 15 centimetres, this cute mini tote bag is the perfect size for short outings, where the wide-eyed Soot Sprites will certainly turn heads as they catch the eyes of passersby.

When it comes to Ghibli merchandise, these Soot Sprites often play a secondary role to the Totoros, so it’s nice to see them finally get their time in the spotlight. If you’d like to put them front and centre in your bag collection too, they can now be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below) while stocks last.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3)

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