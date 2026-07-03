Eating unlimited doughnuts isn’t as easy as you might think.

Krispy Kreme Japan is marking its 20th birthday this year with a very surprising celebration—its first-ever all-you-can-eat event. Limited to 216 customers via a special lottery, with applications currently open and event dates scheduled for 30 July–18 August, we were able to try the offer ourselves ahead of the official launch to find out just how many doughnuts you can eat when they’re available in infinite quantities.

▼ The venues are the Shibuya Cine Tower and Tokyo International Forum branches, with a total of six event days across both locations.

The all-you-can-eat offer costs 1,760 yen (US$11.60) for adults and 880 yen (US$5.80) for children under elementary school age, and comes with a time limit of 45 minutes.

You can eat as many of the chain’s freshly made Original Glazed doughnuts during this time, and the deal comes with unlimited self-serve drinks, including iced coffee, iced tea, and lemonade.

▼ Each customer can also order one Peach Jelly in Soda (either Orange & Pink Grapefruit or Peach and Mango) for free.

Our reporter P.K. Sanjun was given the enviable task of trying the all-you-can-eat offer, and after getting more than his money’s worth with the unlimited deal at rival chain Mister Donut recently – coming out ahead of the 1,025 yen cost – he was confident he could smash this one out of the park as well.

▼ To start things off, he ordered six Original Glazed doughnuts.

It turns out you can order up to 12 at a time, which would instantly get you your money back as the 1,760 yen participation fee is the same price as a dozen-pack of Original Glazed doughnuts. However, P.K. decided to proceed with caution, because if you leave any uneaten food you’ll be charged at the single-item price, so it’s best to order within your limits.

▼ The first six went down smooth with a side of coffee.

The Original Glazed were almost too delicious – when they’re freshly made like this, they have an extra light and springy texture, making them dangerously easy to eat. However, after ordering another six and polishing them off too, P.K. began to rethink his life choices, because he soon found himself feeling too full to eat another bite.

While every doughnut had been delicious, he found himself reaching a limit after eating so many of the one variety. The lack of a savoury escape route to alleviate the sweetness on his taste buds made things tougher than expected, and he soon found himself dealing with what he calls the “oil catch-up effect”, a heaviness that comes with eating too much fried food. It’s easy to forget that doughnuts are actually fried, and that turned out to be the real hidden trap with eating so many of them.

In order to keep going, P.K. decided to pull out his trump card – the Jelly in Soda. Opting for the peach flavour, he hoped its fruity acidity would help to cut through and cancel out the oiliness of the doughnuts.

The delicious soda did its job well, so he went ahead and ordered another three Original Glazed doughnuts. At this point, it was all about squeezing in as many as possible, so small and steady incremental increases became essential.

With his belly now expanding rapidly, P.K. managed to squeeze one more doughnut into his system.

Although the time limit was 45 minutes, P.K. ended up finishing in 30, but only because he hit a wall and couldn’t fit any more in. In the end he did pretty well, though, because after tallying it all up, this was everything he’d consumed:

Original Glazed: 220 yen × 16

Iced Coffee: 396 yen × 4

Peach Jelly in Soda (Orange & Pink Grapefruit) 627 yen × 1

Total: 5,731 yen

That worked out to nearly 4,000 yen in savings, which was a fantastic deal. Even though he’d calculated the doughnuts using single-item prices, if he’d used the dozen discount price, he still would’ve saved close to 4,000 yen, which for P.K., is what he describes as a “god-tier all-you-can-eat”.

▼ You can check out P.K.’s doughnut challenge at Krispy Kreme below.

While the savings were great, P.K. admits that after visiting the store in the afternoon, he could still feel the effects of the Original Glazed well into the following morning. So proceed with caution if you decide to apply through the lottery, because once you’re accepted, no changes or cancellations can be made after locking in your designated timeslot. If you’re up for the challenge, then more details regarding the campaign can be found here.

Related: Krispy Kreme All-You-Can-Eat Campaign, Krispy Kreme App

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