A sweet twist on a Japanese tradition.

Krispy Kreme is world-famous for its original glazed doughnuts, but in Japan, where competition for doughnuts is fierce, the chain is consistently compelled to up its game with new limited-edition releases, and its latest is one of the best we’ve seen.

Called the Krispy Kreme Premium Tokyo Moon-Viewing Marron & Cream, this new doughnut is crafted to resemble the full moon in the night sky. Timed to coincide with the early autumn tradition of “tsukimi” or “moon-viewing“, the doughnut contains a centre of whipped cream with a swirl of chestnut paste against a bitter chocolate coating to depict the full moon “floating gently in the night”.

On top of the golden chestnut paste is a soft and chewy gyuhi (a soft version of mochi rice cake), with candied chestnuts added as a garnish for an autumnal touch. To finish, gold leaf is sprinkled over everything to evoke the “twinkle of stars”, giving it an eye-catching look that really does conjure up thoughts of the starry night sky.

The Sweet Tsukimi Full Moon is the newest member of Krispy Kreme’s”Premium Tokyo” range, a series of limited-edition releases available exclusively at the chain’s flagship Tokyo International Forum Store.

Priced at 410 yen (US$2.79) for takeout and 418 yen for dine-in, this exclusive doughnut will be on the menu at the flagship store from 3 September until the end of October, with limited stocks available each day. With tsukimi officially occurring on 6 October this year, the doughnut will be the perfect partner for the traditional event, adding some extra sweetness to the beauty of the harvest moon that inspired it.

Source, images: Press release

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!