Once only available at select stores, this breakfast deal is now available across Japan.

There are times when you want to go all-out on doughnuts, forking out money to eat as many of them as you can in 90 minutes, and then there are times when just one will do, like when you’re having a morning coffee and need a little something on the side to help start your day.

For those times, you’ll want to stop by a Krispy Kreme in Japan, because starting from 8 April, the chain has been giving away a free doughnut with every drink purchased in the morning as part of its “Asa Origure”(“Morning Original Glazed”) breakfast deal.

Though it was once limited to select locations around Japan, the nationwide rollout on 8 April saw it become a standard deal with no announced end date, and when we stopped by on a recent morning, we were happy to find that the deal was still going strong.

All you have to do to take advantage of the offer is turn up from opening until 11:00 a.m. (stores that open after 11:00 a.m. are excluded from the deal), then order a drink from the menu and you’ll receive one of the chain’s signature Original Glazed doughnuts for free.

The cheapest option is a short-size iced coffee for 367 yen (US$2.50), but at some stores, like the one we visited, you might find only tall-size drinks on the menu.

▼ We ended up ordering a tall iced coffee for 432 yen.

After ordering our coffee, staff handed over our free doughnut, without us even having to ask for it.

What makes this deal even better value for money is the fact that select drinks – House Blend Coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, iced tea or cold brew – are also eligible for a special refill service, where you can get a second drink for half price by simply showing your receipt.

Although we opted for takeout, dining in is an even better option, as you get to sit back and relax in a cafe environment for a surprisingly low price.

Still, takeout lets you enjoy your coffee and doughnut alfresco, allowing you to soak up the atmosphere of an early morning in a big city like Tokyo.

Compared to a doughnut chain like Mister Donut, whose offerings are generally more affordable, Krispy Kreme tends to have a relatively upmarket image that leads some people to only indulge in an Original Glazed occasionally. However, this morning deal is a good value-for-money way to satisfy a craving for Krispy Kreme.

Not a lot of people know about the deal, so if you happen to have a Krispy Kreme nearby, or stay near one while visiting Japan, this is a morning deal that’s worth keeping in mind. Not only is it good value for money, it’s also a tasty alternative to the routine of grabbing breakfast from a convenience store.

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