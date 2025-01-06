Little-known “morning service” deal is only available at three stores nationwide.



Krispy Kreme’s most popular doughnut is the “Original Glazed“, but did you know there’s a way you can get one for free in Japan?

It’s all part of what’s known as the “morning service”, where customers who order a drink get a free Original Glazed doughnut, and it’s currently only available at the following three stores in Japan:

・Sitatte Sapporo store (Hokkaido)

・Tokyo International Forum Store (Tokyo)

・Atre Kawasaki store (Kanagawa Prefecture)

Making the deal even more exclusive is the time period when it’s available, as it can only be ordered from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the Sitatte Sapporo branch is only open on weekdays.

After finding out about this little-known deal recently, we went to check it out at the Atre Kawasaki store. Sure enough, as soon as we entered, we saw a sign advertising the Morning Service, with the message: “Buy one drink and get one Original Glazed as a present!”

Stepping up to the counter, we placed an order for a small latte, and it came served with the Original Glazed on the side, without us even having to ask for it.

With the doughnut usually costing 209 yen (US$1.33) on its own, this was a very sweet deal, as it was included for free with the latte, which was priced at 418 yen. Plus, as we were eating-in, we could request that the doughnut be warmed up, which made it even more delicious.

This is a very generous morning service that’ll bring a smile to your face at the start of the day, so be sure to take advantage of the offer while it’s available!

