Piko Taro and his alter ego are on board with this new combination.

It’s been 50 years since KitKat made its debut in Japan, and in that half-century the iconic chocolate-covered wafers have grown to include a wide variety of flavours, covering everything from sake to doughnuts.

Now, to celebrate this milestone anniversary, a new KitKat is coming to stores around the nation, and it’s called the KitKat Mini Yokubari Double Whole Wheat Biscuit in & Original.

“Yokubari” translates to “greed” in English, and that’s exactly what this new release is unashamedly about, as it includes not one but two different KitKat flavours in the one bar.

▼ Original KitKat on bottom and “Whole Wheat Biscuit in” KitKat on top.

According to Nestlé, this is the first dual-flavoured KitKat to ever appear in Japan, and the two varieties chosen for this match made in heaven allow you to enjoy the moderate sweetness of KitKat milk chocolate alongside the crunchy texture of whole wheat biscuits.

To help promote the new product, Nestlé has enlisted Japan’s foremost master of surprising combinations, the man who once famously combined a pen with a pineapple and became a worldwide phenomenon — Piko Taro.

▼ Piko Taro

Piko Taro is actually a master of duality himself, as the man who plays him also has another stage persona, Daimaou Kosaka, who’s much less flamboyant, and ten years younger, according to his bio.

▼ Daimaou Kosaka

As the official ambassadors for this new product, Pikotaro takes on the role of performer while Daimaou Kosaka takes on the role of creative director for the promotional advertising.

And in case you’re wondering — yes, there is a new PPPAP-style video for the campaign, which you can check out below.

▼ The video kicks off with Piko Taro asking, “Everybody yokubari dance?“

PikoTaro has been dancing to the “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” tune since 2016 and now he’s inviting the world to join him on TikTok for this special KitKat version. Dubbed the #KitKat Challenge, users are asked to suggest their ideas for other KitKat flavour combinations through a PPAP dance of their own, using TikTok’s duet function alongside Piko Taro’s clip, which will be available for a limited time from 6 March to 10 May.

So if you’d like to join in the celebrations, be sure to keep an eye out for PikoTaro on TikTok. And if you’d like to try the new KitKat, keep an eye out for it in stores nationwide, where each pack is currently on sale at a recommended retail price of 540 yen (US$3.94).

