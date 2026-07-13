Tokyo and Kyoto are just two of the places where you’ll find these secret gems.

It’s always fun to see what hidden treasures await on the menu at global chains outside of their home countries, and if you’re a fan of Shake Shack, you’ll want to stop by a branch in Tokyo to try an exclusive drink you won’t find anywhere else in the world.

▼ The “Hojicha Shake” (1,089 yen [US$6.71]) is only available at eight stores in Tokyo.

According to the chain, this shake first debuted in November 2024 as the “Tokyo City Shake”, to celebrate the ninth anniversary of Shake Shack’s arrival in Japan. Topped with whipped cream and a crunchy feuilletine topping, this thick dessert beverage is filled with the toasty notes of hojicha (roasted green tea), which has a strong aroma but mellow flavour.

▼ The tea leaves used in the drink were specially roasted by Japan’s Hachiya tea cafe to pair well with the creamy shake.

With kuromitsu (brown sugar syrup) and frozen vanilla custard in the mix, the shake has a subtle sweetness throughout, giving it the luxury feel of a high-quality Japanese dessert. At the bottom, small pieces of kokuto jelly (brown sugar jelly) surprise the palate with every sip, adding an exciting texture that makes it extra fun to drink.

While the Hojicha Latte is limited to Tokyo, three other regions in Japan also have their very own Shake Shack shakes that can’t be purchased anywhere else.

Uji Matcha Shake (limited to the Kyoto Shijo Karasuma Store)

(limited to the Kyoto Shijo Karasuma Store) Mixed Juice Shake (limited to the Osaka area)

(limited to the Osaka area) Lemon Cheesecake Shake (limited to the Minamoa Hiroshima Store)

In addition to the list above, Shake Shack’s Hakata store in Fukuoka is scheduled to open on 21 July and will offer an exclusive Amaou Shake with Tirolian, which combines Amaou strawberry puree with a crisp Tirolian rolled cookie from Fukuoka confectioner Chidori Manju Sohonpo.

With no massive advertising campaign behind them, these regional-exclusive shakes tend to be overlooked by customers, making them a hidden gem reserved only for those in the know. So next time you’re travelling around Japan, you might want to check in at the locations mentioned above (and linked below), to get a sip of a rare drink that puts the “Shake” in Shake Shack, but with a very unique Japanese twist.

Related: Shack Shack store locations

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