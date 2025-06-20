Three limited-edition desserts are heaven for pistachio lovers.

In 2023, a chocolate bar created by a chocolatier in Dubai went viral online, with people raving about the unique filling made with pistachio and kadayif, finely shredded phyllo dough. The combination of chocolate, kadayif and pistachio quickly became known as “Dubai Chocolate“, and now big brands around the world are producing their own versions, including Godiva, which is adding three delicious incarnations of the sweet to its menu for a limited time.

▼ Godiva is the place to be this summer, and the branch in Hibiya is particularly beautiful, with large windows and leafy views.

▼ The best seat in the house has views out to the Godzilla statue at Hibiya Tokyo Midtown.

We were invited to try the new treats, two of which will be released on 20 June, and when we slipped into a comfortable booth we were immediately inspired by the giant neon sign on the wall.

A trip to Godiva is a treat that really does help to elevate our everyday, especially with the new Dubai Chocolate Chocolixir on the menu.

Available in two sizes — Regular (270 millilitres [9 ounces]) for 810 yen (US$5.61) and Large (350 millilitres) for 920 yen — this is an incredibly decadent drink topped with a mound of Belgian chocolate-infused whipped cream.

▼ The cream is sprinkled with roasted pistachios for crunch and flavour.

Delving into the Chocolixir reveals this really is an elevated drink, with a thick, creamy and delightfully icy green body delivering deliciously nutty flavours to the taste buds.

What really makes this a standout beverage, though, is the small shreds of crispy kadayif interspersed throughout, which surprise the palate with every sip, crunching like sweet slivers of baked biscuit in an exciting, satisfying way.

The combination is like a drinkable Dubait chocolate, and just when you think things can’t get any better, the chain has another treat to entice you — the Dubait Chocolate Parfait (1,890 yen).

This spectacularly assembled parfait is like a work of art, with each layer carefully designed to complement and contrast those beside it. The flavour journey begins with a swirl of whipped cream and a scoop of pistachio ice cream topped with pistachio sauce, all nestled atop a layer of rich pistachio cream.

Beneath the topping is a disc of chocolate ice cream and an airy layer that looks like a chocolate display case.

There are lots of treasures to be found on this level, with cubes of gateau chocolate, beautiful rolled chocolate pieces resembling roses, and a crunchy Dubai chocolate-inspired shard.

Unearthing the special gateau chocolate, with its powdered chocolate coating, will put a big smile on your dial, and its soft, gooey, rich sweetness will elevate you right up to chocolate heaven.

With a delicate shard of chocolate poking out the top of the parfait, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing your next mouthful. You can devour the chocolate from the get-go, or if you’re like us, choose to nibble on the shard gradually, as it has a wonderful crunch that contrasts beautifully with the smooth creaminess of the parfait.

Even the creamy components have different variations of richness to keep the palate excited, ranging from soft and light whipped cream to thick, chunky ice cream and incredibly airy mousse-like cream.

The pistachio flavours are superb, intertwining elegantly with the Belgian chocolate for an explosion of flavours that’s both refined and deeply satisfying.

▼ Every spoonful unearths hidden treasures.

The deliciousness is truly extraordinary, so much so that it won’t take long until you’re at the bottom of the glass, where the layer of chocolate takes over, creating swirls of decadence that Dubai chocolate lovers will adore.

The bottom layer is a delightful sendoff containing pistachio purin and sauce, dark chocolate mousse, and chocolate mocha sauce. Unlike the Chocolixir, which is available at all Godiva outlets, you’ll have to dine in for this special parfait, which is limited to the following Godiva Cafe branches: Tokyo, Iidabashi, Nihonbashi, Minato Mirai, Omiya, Futako Tamagawa, Koshigaya Aeon Lake Town Mori, Hibiya, Diamor Osaka.

Wrapping up the proceedings is the Dubai Chocolate Coronet (507 yen), which is exclusive to the Godiva Bakery head branch in Tokyo.

This baked treat is the perfect answer to the question “What if Godiva made a coronet inspired by Dubai chocolate?”

The result is an innovative coronet, featuring a glossy brioche stuffed with Dubai Chocolate ingredients.

▼ Inside is a rich pistachio cream, with roasted pistachios to finish.

As you eat the coronet you’ll find a tantalising surprise in the form of a whole bar of Dubai Chocolate, with kadayif pieces creating a beautiful crunch to contrast with the chewiness of the brioche and the smoothness of the cream.

The Dubai Chocolate Coronet is one of the most delicious baked items we’ve ever had, and it’s available from 4 June to 3 July, although it might disappear earlier as it’s only being made in limited numbers. As for the Dubai Chocolate Chocolixir and the Dubai Chocolate Parfait, they’ll be available for a limited time from 20 June, only while stocks last.

Cafe information

Godiva café Hibiya / ゴディバ カフェ日比谷店

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Yurakucho 1-5-2, Toho Hibiya Promenade Building 2F

東京都千代田区有楽町1-5-2 東宝日比谷プロムナードビル 2F

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

