Select customers will be able to wear the peachy scent of this heavenly limited-edition beverage.

As summer continues its energy-zapping onslaught in Japan, Starbucks continues to keep us hydrated with new limited-edition releases, and its latest offering is particularly peachy, with not one but three new drinks filled with the flavour of peaches.

Dubbed “Three Happy Peaches“, this release has something for everyone, starting with the “Heavenly Peach Frappuccino” (Tall size only, 707 yen [US$4.77] for takeout; 720 yen for eat-in).

Since its local debut in 2015, Starbucks’ peach-flavoured Frappuccino has been a huge hit every summer, but this year the Heavenly Peach Frappuccino takes things to the next level with an even softer and more “meltingly sweet” profile to enhance the ripe and juicy flavours. The base of the drink blends white peach puree with ice for sweet richness, while peach pieces evoke the sensation of biting into the fruit. Finished with peach sauce and peach-flavoured powder atop a mound of whipped cream, this drink will deliver fresh fruit flavours from the very first sip to the last, acting as a heavenly temptation for summer.

▼ The second drink in the lineup is the “Chillax Soda Peach” (Tall-Venti; 579-680 yen)

The recently introduced Chillax series, which combines fruit with fizz and a specially made green citrus syrup, was born under the concept of “a scented soda to lighten your mood”. With hints of lemon, lime, and grapefruit in the syrup, the ripe peach adds a sweet contrast, creating a bubbly beverage that’ll melt away your summer fatigue and leave you feeling enlivened and refreshed.

▼ The final beverage is the “Craft Juicy Peach Tea” (Tall-Venti; 618-720 yen)

This drink pairs chunky, juicy peach pieces with a moderately astringent black tea for a simple yet luxurious combination that showcases the natural ingredients. The size of the fruit chunks has been carefully planned so you can feel their texture in every mouthful, and out of all three drinks in the lineup, this is the one that contains the most peach pieces.

To help drum up extra excitement for the three-peach release, Starbucks is holding a special Twitter campaign where 30 people will be selected by lottery to win a two-millilitre (0.07-ounce) bottle of the chain’s original Heavenly Peach Frappuccino Fragrance. Simply follow Starbucks’ Japan’s official Twitter account and repost the campaign tweet with the hashtag “#ヘブンリーピーチフラペチーノ” (“heavenly peach frappuccino”), along with your expectations for the product for a chance to win.

▼ Entrants must be in Japan and entries will be accepted from 11:00 a.m. on 30 July to 11:59 p.m. on 1 August.

Though the fragrance isn’t available for sale right now, the fact that it exists gives us high hopes that we might be able to purchase it in future. For now, though, we’ll have to make do with drinking the Frappuccino instead of wearing it, and if it tastes as good as the strawberries, mangoes, and grapes that came before it, we’ll be very happy customers.

Source, photos: Press release

