Japanese convenience store chain makes us rethink the fruit sando with a beautiful new release.

When you walk into a Japanese convenience store in search of a beautiful sandwich, or “sando” to use the Japanese term, your eye will likely be drawn to the fruit sandwiches, with their gorgeous fillings of whipped cream and carefully placed slices of fruit.

Soon, though, you might find yourself drawn to the savoury sandwiches, because 7-Eleven has just unveiled a variety that’s every bit as beautiful as a fruit sando, and interestingly enough, it does technically contain fruit, just not the type you’d expect.

▼ Say hello to the Avocado Sando.

A filling this vibrant and colourful is generally associated with fruit sandos, so you might find yourself doing a double take to find out what it’s about. Though the Japanese description on the packaging simply says “アボカド” (“Avocado”), the English description underneath makes things a little clearer, with the words “Avocado, Pork Ham, Tomato and Cobb’s Sauce” printed on the packaging. Though “Cobb’s Sauce” might seem like an unusual word, it refers to a creamy, tangy spread inspired by Cobb salad dressing, and it’s been used in English-language descriptions for a number of other 7-Eleven sandwiches, including Chicken & Egg.

7-Eleven says the new sandwich has been carefully crafted, using specially selected high-quality avocados from Peru that have been allowed to ripen slowly to develop their naturally rich, creamy flavours. The juicy acidity of the tomato and the saltiness of the ham are designed to balance the richness of the avocado, while the soft white bread brings everything together with a satisfying mouthfeel.

Though not classed as a fruit sando, the new sandwich does an intriguing job of masquerading as one, given its beautiful appearance and the fact that botanically, avocados and tomatoes are classed as fruits because they develop from the flowers of plants and contain seeds.

With 7-Eleven recently reinventing the convenience store sandwich as we know it in surprising new ways, we wouldn’t put it past the chain to cheekily test the boundaries between a fruit sando and a savoury one. As long as they don’t start putting whipped cream in between the layers, we certainly won’t be complaining.

▼ The sandwich will be on sale from 16 July, priced at 399 yen (US$2.70).

It’s one of the most beautiful sandwiches you’ll find on the shelves at 7-Eleven, so keep an eye out for it next time you’re feeling peckish. And you can wash it down with the super creamy latte that recently became a hit on social media while you’re there.

Source, images: Press release

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