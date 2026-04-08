We find out if this “Greedy Sandwich” with cherry blossom bread tastes as good as it looks.

Japanese convenience stores have become famous around the globe for all the great things you can find in them, and right now there’s one item everyone is scrambling to try: the Chocolate Sprinkles & Whipped Cream sandwich.

Sold exclusively at 7-Eleven, this new release is the latest in the chain’s big-sized “Greedy Sandwich” line, and ever since it became available on 31 March it’s been a hot topic, selling out at stores and going viral online, with some videos receiving millions of views.

The visuals make this sandwich a total showstopper – not only is it thick, with a generous filling that makes it bulge out at the sides, but it also uses pink cherry blossom bread to complement the spray of colour provided by the chocolate sprinkles.

▼ After a few tries at several stores, we eventually found a 7-Eleven that hadn’t sold out of the sandwich so we could pick one up for a taste test.

Giving the sandwich a satisfying squeeze, we could feel the thickness and softness giving way under our fingers, and we found ourselves mesmerised by its pretty appearance. It kind of resembled fairy bread, a popular children’s party food from New Zealand and Australia, but it was like fairy bread on pink party steroids – instead of scattering sprinkles on a slice of buttered bread, this one scatters them on cream and stuffs it into a sandwich.

▼ Why did parents never think to create fairy bread like this?

It was so good looking it seemed almost a shame to bite into it, but bite into it we did, and the experience turned out to be pillowy soft and incredibly sublime. The slices of bread were moist and supple and the cream was light and airy, allowing the crunchiness of the sprinkles to pop in between all the softness, accentuating the textures.

Despite containing so much cream, it was never too sweet, and the mouthfeel was light with a refreshing aftertaste, making it easy to devour in one sitting. Another surprise was the hero of the sandwich, which we’d initially thought would be those eye-catching sprinkles, but as we ate through it, we discovered the sprinkles were only scattered on the surface.

▼ So in the end, the showstopper turned out to be the elegant and divinely delicious whipped cream.

Of course, the sandwich owes a lot of its wow factor to those colourful sprinkles, but the cream provides a delicious depth of flavour that keeps the fun going, right to the very last mouthful.

It really is a fantastic convenience store find that’s everything we’d hoped it would be, and well priced for what you get, at 213 yen (US$1.33). So if you do manage to come across the colourful sandwich during your travels, we highly recommend trying it, along with the viral 7-Eleven smoothies that taste even better when you drink them the way locals do.

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