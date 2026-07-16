Exclusive drinks showcase two fruits, done three ways.

It was just the other day when Starbucks Japan unveiled the final peach drink in its early summer lineup, but now the chain is already moving on, with the announcement that a trio of new drinks will soon be on its way.

This time, two fruits will be sharing the spotlight, appearing as the main ingredients in three very different beverages.

▼ The star of the show is the “Gyugyutto Orange & Mango Frappuccino” (Tall size only; 707 yen [US$4.75] for takeout or 720 yen for dine-in).

In Japanese, “gyugyutto” means to be packed full of something, and in the case of this drink, that something is the pulpiness of oranges and the richness of mangoes. This blend is crafted from rich mango juice and four varieties of orange, chosen for their different levels of sweetness, acidity and aroma. Layered with chunky orange pieces, blood orange jelly and mango juice, the beverage is topped with whipped cream and a honey blood orange sauce for a smooth finish. According to Starbucks, customers can dial up the flavours by customising the drink with white mocha syrup for extra richness or citrus pulp for a brighter taste.

▼ The “Chillax Soda Orange & Mango” (Tall through to Venti, from 579 yen for takeout)

Those who prefer sparkling summer drinks will want to try the new Chillax Soda, which combines orange pieces, mango juice and blood orange jelly with carbonated soda. The Chillax range contains a signature green citrus-flavoured syrup, which works well with the new flavour to add a sparkly, citrus zing to the mix. Adding extra citrus pulp as a customisation is said to create an even more refreshing flavour profile.

▼ The “Craft Juicy Orange & Mango Tea” (Tall through to Venti, from 618 yen for takeout)

Rounding out the collection is a fruity tea, which blends juicy orange pieces, blood orange jelly and mango with black tea. The tea’s gentle bitterness balances the fruit’s natural sweetness, creating a more refined taste, and you can make the switch from black tea to passionfruit tea as a customisation for brighter colour and even fruitier flavour.

Whether you prefer to enjoy orange and mango in a rich Frappuccino, a refreshing soda or a refined iced tea, these drinks are bound to quench your thirst as we enter the harshest, hottest days of summer. Available from 22 July, all three drinks will be on the menu at Starbucks stores across Japan for a limited time.

Source, photos: Press release

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