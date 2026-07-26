Snorlax, Professor Tangrowth, and other characters from the Pokémon city builder given sweet salutes by Cozy Corner.

Pokémon Pokopia’s hook is that it’s a Pokémon game that’s also a city-building simulator. Your Ditto starts out isolated and unsheltered, but through diligent kindness, you create a community.

So it’s kind of ironic that today we’re looking at something for Pokopia fans that starts as a collection of cool and cute stuff, not to be built, but to be consumed. But, come on, what’re you supposed to do, not devour every last crumb of these delicious-looking Pokémon cakes?

Japanese sweets bakery Ginza Cozy Corner is back again with their newest nine-cake-variations-on-a-theme creation, and this time Pokopia is their muse, with a different flavor for every character or creature represented. Naturally Ditto shows up, twice in fact, once as a blueberry cream tart with blueberry jam…

…and again transformed into his best facsimile of Lapras, an apple-citrus (or “soda,” as the flavor is called in Japan) gelatin.

And we can’t have a Pokopia party without inviting the game’s sleeper-hit (in more ways than one) character, the moss-covered Snorlax known as Mosslax, rendered a a matcha roll cake.

As always, Pikachu is here too, in the form of a banana whipped cream and condensed milk roll cake…

…plus as a vanilla cream tart pale Pikachu.

Running through the remaining members of the group, we have Squirtle’s orange whipped cream and “soda” glaze cake…

…Bulbasaur’s pistachio whipped cream and cocoa sponge cake…

…Charmander’s vanilla whipped cream and raspberry glaze cake…

…and, finally, Pokopia’s distinctively scholarly Grass-type, Professor Tangrowth, as a soda-flavor cream tart.

Ah, but maybe you’d rather have a dessert that lets you reminisce about Pokopia’s more solitary early parts? Cozy Corner has you covered on that front too, with a personal-sized Ditto Cake.

This multi-layered treat consists of blueberry sponge cake interspersed with yogurt-flavor cream, pockets of blueberry jam, a top layer of matcha sponge cake, and a dollop of blueberry cream to form Ditto.

And should you be craving just a little something sweet, Cozy Corner also has packs of Pokémon-themed cookies, madeleines, and other pastries, ranging in price from 864 to 1,890 yen (US$5.30-US$11.60). The Ditto-alone cake is priced at 777 yen, and the nine-cake Pokémon Pokopia Collection is 3,564 yen.

The whole lineup goes on sale July 31, with the cakes scheduled to be available until August 26 and the cookie sets until some undefined time in late August. Given the immense popularity of Pokémon, though, especially in Japan, stores will probably be selling out of their daily stocks very quickly, but thankfully the Pokémon Pokopia Collection can be reserved online through the Cozy Corner here. And should you need something to do to kill time until your is ready, Snorlax would probably recommend a nice nap, like the one he’s been taking in Yokohama.

Source: PR Times, Cozy Corner

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Cozy Corner, PR Times

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