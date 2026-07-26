Stay cool with a little help from a Ghibli seaside town.

When temperatures rise in Japan, so too does our desire for some cool respite, preferably along the lines of a seaside adventure like the one in Studio Ghibli’s 2008 anime film, Ponyo.

As if reading our minds, the studio has now come to the rescue with a new Ponyo glassware range to keep us cool and hydrated in summer, with beautiful designs to lift our spirits after a draining hot summer’s day. There are two products in the lineup, featuring an “Under the Sea” design inspired by the ocean scenes from the opening of the film.

▼ The first product is the “Under the Sea” Sea Glass (2,310 yen [US$14.21])

This clear glass is adorned in motifs that bring the film’s seaside setting to life, including a smiling Ponyo, fish, Sosuke’s house, and the lighthouse.

▼ At the bottom of the glass is a light blue jellyfish, as a nod to the jellyfish seen in the movie.

The jellyfish base is cleverly designed so that when you pour yourself a clear beverage, like water or soda, the liquid appears to take on a blue tint, making you feel as if you’re staring into the sea.

▼ The glass has a 270-millilitre (9-ounce) capacity, and measures 8.2 x 8.9 centimetres (3.2 × 3.5 inches).

The cool, summery design is perfect for summertime dining, especially when you pair it with the other new product in the lineup.

▼ “Under the Sea” Small Bowl (2,310 yen)

This adorable design depicts Ponyo mid-stroke, creating a sense of movement and a personal connection, as the cute character appears to look at us from the side, maintaining eye contact mid-swim.

▼ It’s almost as if she’s paused momentarily, inviting us to join her in the cool, calm seas.

▼ Or perhaps inviting us to enjoy some ice cream.

▼ Like the glass, this bowl also has a wave-like design, making us feel like we’re peering into the ocean.

Measuring 11 x 5.9 centimetres (2.3-4.3 inches), the bowl is ideally sized for a serving of yoghurt, ice cream, or shaved ice, and it’s also great for cold noodles and side dishes, whenever you need a cool moment to help ease the summertime heat.

If your love of Ponyo runs deep, you’ll be happy to know that Ghibli has just restocked a number of Ponyo items that’ll add even more cool vibes to summer.

▼ Lidded Bowl (5,500 yen)

▼ Jellyfish Ponyo Clock (8,580 yen)

▼ “Got It!” Ham Sandwich Pouch (3,850 yen)

▼ Ponyo Bucket (990 yen).

You can even add some cool Ponyo stylings to your look with a range of jewellery that sweetly depicts the character with her fish siblings.

▼ Ponyo Greeting Bracelet (3,630 yen)

▼ Inside the Jellyfish Ring (2,420 yen)

▼ Earrings (2,970 yen)

▼ This ocean-inspired design is available in pierced and clip-on versions.

The entire collection is awash with cute Ghibli stylings to help us look, and feel, cool this summer. All the Ponyo goods can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online (links below), where you can also pick up some other cute goods to help beat the summer heat.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Featured image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. 10)

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