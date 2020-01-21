These conversation-starters range from tote bags to food containers to umbrellas.

Weren’t quite satisfied with the contents of your Pokémon collaboration lucky bag this year? You’re in luck!

Starting January 18, Japanese interior and general goods store ASOKO will start selling their ASOKO de POKÉMON line of merchandise. It combines the talents of designers Kazuhiko Ifuku and buggy with the Pokémon we all know and love.

▼ Starting off let’s look at Ifuku’s designs, which are colorful and poppy.

Along with any type of bag you can imagine, the collection also includes a slew of everyday items like mugs, bowls, umbrellas, food containers, kitchen towels, plastic zip bags, plates, and more. You can deck out your entire kitchen in Pokémon gear!

▼ You can see them here. We also like the original Japanese names and the motivational quotes.

And of course there are plenty of stationery goods available. You’ll find the usual notebooks and pens here, but you’ll also spot iPhone cases, masking tape, and even a Pokémon tarp.

▼ The colors of the clear files are all different, which should make your filing job that much easier.

The buggy collection features a monochrome color scheme accented with spots of red and yellow. If you’re looking for more of an understated or sophisticated accessory, you’ll probably have better luck in this collaboration.

▼ Many of the items in the Ifuku collection are also available in this lineup.

If you’re in Japan, you can find these goods at select ASOKO locations in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, Chiba, and Kobe. There will also be pop-up ASOKO stores Sapporo, Nagoya, Osaka, and Kochi until around mid-February.

And if everyday items aren’t your jam, there are plenty of Pokémon accessories and plushies available in Japan as well!

Sources, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!