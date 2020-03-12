Killing in the name of…split the chicken nuggets, dad?!?

From “We built this city on sausage rolls” to “All the lonely Starbucks lovers”, we’ve all been guilty of mishearing a song lyric every now and then. More often than not, though, the lyrics we come up with usually end up being ten times funnier than the original, and that’s true in Japan too, especially when it’s Japanese people listening to English songs.

These types of misheard lyrics can be so side-splittingly funny that there’s actually a segment dedicated to them in Japan called “Soramimi Hour” (“Misheard Hour“). Appearing as part of the late-night TV variety program Tamori Club, hosted by legendary sunglass-wearing comedian Tamori, Soramimi Hour consists of short skits which are based on misheard lyrics submitted to the show by audience members.

Covering everything from classic hits to slightly more obscure tracks, the skits are hilariously well made, and it’s surprising to hear just how much English can sound like Japanese when sung to music. Some of the funniest skits from the show are currently doing the rounds online, thanks to a tweet from Twitter user @nerotarou2, which recently went viral.

▼ “And now you do what they told ya” is the misheard lyric here, which sounds like “Nugget watte otochan” (“Split the nuggets, dad“)

The clip above ends with the mum interjecting with “Dou sundai?” (“Whatcha gonna do about it?“) instead of the original lyric “Those who died“, from “Killing In The Name” by Rage Against the Machine. Understandably, mum wants to know what’s going to happen to all those tasty nuggs that have now been split in two.

“Nugget watte otochan” isn’t the only Japanese sentence to replace an English lyric perfectly, as there’s also this gem from “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the Beatles.

▼ “Aho na hounyou han” (“Idiot urination crime“)

And “Hito ga hito ga hito ga…koken” (“Person, person, person…falls“) instead of “She don’t lie, she don’t lie, she don’t lie…cocaine” in Eric Clapton’s “Cocaine”.

Megadeth’s “Almost Honest” gets a mention as well, with “Mou semai semasugiru sannin mo iru” (“It’s narrow, too narrow, there are three people as well“) instead of “I was nearly pure when I said I loved you; You were semi-sincere, you said ‘I’d bleed for you‘”.

And “Sugu ni nugu, sugu ni nugu” (“strip off immediately, strip off immediately“) instead of “Ayy, sick of these ni**as. Sick of these ni**as” from “Mob Ties” by Drake.

Or perhaps you’d prefer a bit of “no no no no no nodo ni fry” (“fried food on the throat”) from Janis Joplin’s “Summertime”.

During springtime in Japan, we enjoy hanami (flower viewing) and in winter we enjoy yukimi (snow viewing), which makes “Yukimi onani” (“Snow-viewing masturbation“) instead of “You give me all I need” from the song of the same name by Scorpions particularly hilarious.

There are plenty more of these hilarious clips online so be sure to check them out whenever you’re in need of a good belly laugh. And next time you head to karaoke in Japan, you might want to select one of these old-time classics just so you can belt out the misheard lyric in front of friends.

Because as we know, misheard lyrics, whether they be in Western songs or Japanese anime tunes, are always hilarious.

Source, featured image: Twitter/@nerotarou2

Featured image: YouTube/Yummy Mikan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!