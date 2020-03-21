Sexy girl? Handsome dude? This cosplayer can appear as either.

Japanese cosplayer Rei (@Rei_Dunois) has a pretty respectably sized fanbase, with over 56,000 followers on Twitter. At first glance, Rei’s formula for success seems to be a pretty tried-and-true one: meticulous makeup and hairstyling plus skimpy outfits plus large breasts generally results in attention and affection online.

Recently, Rei’s been doing a lot of monster girl cosplay, perhaps hoping to piggyback on the popularity of fantasy brothel anime TV series Interspecies Reviewers.

▼ “Won’t you review this species?”

Rei’s looks have even won the cosplayer fan art.

▼ “This Rei photo is national treasure-level cute, so I drew this.”

Recently, though, Rei posted a makeup and costume-free photo, prompting shocked reactions from fans. And no, the shock wasn’t “This girl doesn’t look like I thought she did when she’s not wearing makeup,” but “This girl is actually a dude.”

“This is what you call a transformation,” posted Rei, whose Twitter profile proudly displays the male symbol right at the start.

Still not convinced? Take a listen to Rei’s deep, masculine voice.

Rei’s ability to appear as either pretty girl or handsome boy had fans amazed, as they left comments including:

“If they made an anime out of your life, the transformation scenes [would be great].”

“You could play both Tuxedo Mask and Sailor Moon.”

“In your picture without makeup or a costume, I feel like you’re about to start fighting with a rapier.”

“You look like a mid-game RPG boss.”

“We’re living in an age where even men can become PreCures.”

But wait a second. While there are ways to take existing breasts and flatten them out, in Rei’s non-made-up photo he’s shirtless, and the lean musculature of his shoulders suggests there isn’t enough pectoral mass for a push-up bra to elevate into the sort of cleavage shown in his cosplay videos. So is he relying on one of Japan’s optical illusion boob shirts?

Nope, but there is a different article of clothing at work here, and the wristband-style accessories that sometimes appear in Rei’s videos are a hint. As seen here…

…for cosplay purposes Rei dresses in a silicone or rubber body suit with attached breasts. It’s form-fitting enough that it’s easy to miss the creases, but the openings at the wrists, plus the slightly smothered contours at the belly button, are clues as to what’s going on.

The revelation of Rei’s cosplay-less form doesn’t seem to have hurt the size of his fanbase, with one commenter boldly shouting “I don’t object!”, though as the weather gets warmer, fans should probably keep their demands for new photos at a reasonable intensity, since it’s got to be hot inside that suit.

