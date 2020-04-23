Tips for an easy take on a popular home-cooked meal to try while social distancing at home.

Kids and grown-ups love it. Japanese-style curry is a quick and filling meal for many families in Japan. Cooking up a big batch of curry is also a great way to either have leftovers for a few days or to fill your bathtub.

But even the biggest curry fans, including our Japanese-language reporter Sweetsholic, might tire of curry over rice after too many bowls. Since she’s stuck at home anyway, she took this as the perfect opportunity to expand her curry repertoire with a fresh take on reinventing leftover curry.

On the official website of House Foods (a Japanese food manufacturer famous for its curry brands), Sweetsholic found a recipe for “Curry Bread Quiche.” “Quiche” might be stretching it a bit as no pastry crust is involved, but curry bread is actually an established food in Japan, and this is an easy way to out a new spin on it in your home kitchen.

Ingredients

200 milliliters (1 cup) of leftover curry

About a dozen slices of plain bread

80 grams (2.8 ounces) of shredded mixed cheese

3 eggs

50 milliliters (1/4 cup) of milk

1/2 teaspoon of salt

A small amount of vegetable oil

Also make sure you have a frying pan on hand–ideally one that’s oven-safe.

▼ Ingredients at a glance

First, heat some oil over medium heat in the frying pan. Layer the bread slices around the bottom and rim of the pan in the shape of a flower. Pour a mixed combination of eggs, milk, and salt into the center and let it cook undisturbed for five minutes.

▼ However, keep an eye on the egg mixture to make sure it doesn’t burn!

Add in a generous dollop of curry and sprinkle the top with cheese.

The official recipe says to let everything cook over medium heat for eight minutes, then put a lid over it and cook over low heat for an additional five to six minutes. However, after only five minutes, sweetsholic noticed a faint burning smell emanating from the pan.

Oh no! The outer edges of the bread slices, which had been soaked in the egg mixture from underneath, had started to burn. She quickly removed the pan from the burner and debated what to do as the cheese hadn’t even fully melted yet. She then made the quick call to pop it in the oven to finish cooking.

In the end, that proved to be the right choice. The taste of the dish was divine. What else would you expect from a combination of curry, bread, and cheese? The sauce had blended together nicely with the cheese and the bread crust was crispier than a pie crust. She felt that it really was like eating open-faced curry bread!

Some of the egg flavor was missing after it slightly burned, so sweetsholic recommends taking special care not to let that happen like she did. Start with the heat on a lower setting, or maybe just cook everything in the oven from the start.

If you’re looking for another original take on a popular dish, try making this simple rice cooker strawberry shortcake. Happy cooking!

Source: House Foods

All images © SoraNews24

