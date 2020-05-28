Masterpieces from Nintendo and Studio Ghibli go together amazingly well, photos show.
Animal Crossing has always been a series about building communities of cute critters in a rural setting, and the baseline aesthetic has gotten even more specific in the series’ newest game, the island-set New Horizons. But while millions of fans are spending their time in Animal Crossing relaxing by the sea or picking peaches, Japanese gamer Tsukimaro (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a on Twitter) has been using New Horizons to recreate one of the most beloved anime films of all time.
Starting the week before last, Tsukimaro has been posting scenes from Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, but reenacted in New Horizons, such as the one pictured below where protagonist Chihiro loses half of her name when she’s coerced into signing a magical contract with the witch Yubaba.
And of course, you can’t tell the story of the abduction of Sen and Chihiro without such important supporting characters as dragon boy Haku…
…and the mysterious No-Face, whose indistinct body Tsukimaro cleverly reproduces by rendering him as a shirt for some scenes.
Because of how extensively New Horizons allows you to customize avatars, clothing textures, and the game’s other environmental building blocks, Tsukimaro is taking on the ambitious project of retelling the entirety of Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning animated feature.
▼ Part 1: Chihiro’s dad takes a fateful turn into the wood
part1 千尋たち親子、迷い込む
どうしても映画調やりたいので、しばらくはこれ系統の投稿が続くと思われます🙇♂️お付き合いくださいませ。
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/qpUOiqEKOO—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 16, 2020
▼ Part 2: Transformation into pigs and meeting Haku
part2 ハクとの出会い
もしかするとこれ、すんごい長編になるのでは…？うふふ
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/SepAvfwtCd—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 16, 2020
▼ Part 3: The bridge procession and working with Kamaji and the Soot Sprites
part3 釜爺のとこ来たらたらい回しにあった…
明日はゆばーばのとこへ。
おっかないよぉ😭
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/d4WQserS5u—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 17, 2020
▼ Part 4: Signing the contract and getting encouragement from Lin
part4 湯屋へ入隊
リンさんって素敵ですよね
ああいう女性に憧れる😘
明日は豚小屋とおにぎりのシーンへ！
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/GpV5OEvfW6—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 18, 2020
▼ Part 5: Finding mom and dad in the pig pen
part5 お父さんとお母さんに会う
今回のこだわりポイント
・釜爺寝てるver (布団の柄が映画と同じ！)に変更
・ススワタリわらわらverに変更
・隠れハ○カツ
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/RCpOoBgW47—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 19, 2020
▼ Part 6: The first appearance of No-Face
「千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森」
part6 カオナシ、入りまっす♪
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/W2umgdj3G5—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 20, 2020
▼ Part 7: No-Face handing out golden gratuities
「千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森」
part 7 湯屋一同、心を込めて！！
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/03FHbW4dhS—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 21, 2020
▼ Part 8: No-Face going berserk
「千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森」
part 8 盛り上がって参りました！
好きなシーンが多過ぎて進まない😭
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/DJypbaMl30—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 22, 2020
▼ Part 9: The engorged No-Face, now presented as a series of wall panels, and meeting plus-sized baby Boh
「千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森」
part 9 坊、おんもへの道…
ちょっと現実世界との兼ね合いで今日は3枚です😅
制作時間足りず…無念😭
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/0Cf8Ps1nZQ—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 23, 2020
▼ Part 10: Saving Haku
「 千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森 」
part 10 ハクを助けたい…
終わりが近づいて参りましたん🥺
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/BEEuOe7258—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 24, 2020
▼ Part 11: The famous train ride and ocean scenes
「 千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森 」
part 11 沼の底
盛り上がってたシーンから一転、しっとりした雰囲気に…
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/9wKBwjzMNF—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 25, 2020
▼ Part 12: Chihiro learns Haku’s real name
「 千と千尋の神隠しinあつ森 」
part 12 本当の名前は…？
最近ちょっと忙しくなってきて2枚です…
こだわりすぎて進みが遅い😂
だって素敵なシーンだから！！
#あつ森 #どうぶつの森 #ACNH #千と千尋 #ジブリ https://t.co/y2wJPK5RSA—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 26, 2020
Spirited Away isn’t the only Ghibli anime that Tsukimaro has proven works with the Animal Crossing aesthetic, either. For example here’s Kiki’s Delivery Service’s Tombo, as well as some of the cast of Howl’s Moving Castle.
ちょこっとだけど作りました
#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #あつ森 #ジブリ #魔女の宅急便 https://t.co/p6OfXWbUKx—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 07, 2020
ボブですか？ いいえ、あれはヒンです。
#どうぶつの森 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #あつ森 #あつ森マイデザイン #ジブリ #ハウルの動く城 https://t.co/6Cpi7MpAOr—
つきまろ (@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a) May 13, 2020
Tsukimaro has been updating the Animal Crossing version of Spirited Away with a new post more or less daily, and as awesome as it’s been to watch unfold, we’re going to be a little sad to see it end…unless, of course, that clears up Tsukimaro’s schedule to start another long-form Ghibli/New Horizons mashup.
Top image: Twitter/@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a
Insert images: Twitter/@HUb0E61kOpP3F0a (1, 2, 3, 4)
